Update 1.14 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch is starting to be available for pre-load if you own the PS4 version of the game. The file size is around 7.3GB on the PS4 with the version number being 1.14. Bear in mind, the size of the patch will vary depending on what version you own the game on.

This new patch is the mid-Season update and it comes with a lot of new features. While you can pre-load the update, you can only install the patch on March 29th at 9PM PT.

You can read the patch notes we know so far from the update below.

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.14 Patch Notes

Maps:

New Map: Golova (6v6 and Multi-Team)

New Map: Mansion (Gunfight 2v2)

Map Rework: Map changes confirmed for Miami

New Operators:

Rivas

Wolf

Zombies Mode:

Apply any Blueprint you own to your weapon in the Pause menu!

Dr. Strauss has a new plan to harness the power of Dark Aether Essence.

New region. New objective. New intel.

The game is available now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. We will try to update this post if more detailed patch notes are posted in the near future.