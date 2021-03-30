Black Ops Cold War: How to Unlock the ZRG 20mm Sniper

Black Ops Cold War is well into its second season, having just enjoyed a midpoint refresh with update 1.14. With Delta Force sniper, Terrell Wolf, joining the fight, the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle seems like it’d be the perfect fit for the new operator.

Boasting a higher bullet velocity than any other weapon in its class, the ZRG 20mm will best serve those engaging from the longest ranges. Given its ability to eliminate a target with a “single shot to the head, chest, or shoulders,” the new sniper is packing devastating power. So how does one obtain this mighty weapon?

How to Unlock the ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle

The ZRG 20mm sniper rifle cannot be unlocked in-game currently and is marked as coming “in season.” That said, we do have details on how it will be obtained. The mid-season update for Season 2 has shed light on the sniper’s acquisition methods, of which there are two.

The first method is standard for new weapon arrivals in recent Call of Duty games. A multiplayer challenge will need to be completed in order for the base weapon to become available in player loadouts. While Treyarch has not unveiled the requirements for the weapon, a leak seems to have given away that information. The challenge is as follows:

Using Sniper Rifles, earn 2 Longshot medals in 15 different matches.

Should you wish to procure a decked out version of the ZRG 20mm, a blueprint will be included in the Jackpot Sniper Bundle. Exact pricing on the bundle is unknown, but it is expected to appear in the Store the same day the weapon goes live.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.