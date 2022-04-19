Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.56 Patch Notes

Snoop Dogg and Godzilla come to Warzone.

April 19th, 2022 by Diego Perez

Warzone-Caldera-Clash

Update 1.56 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at roughly 3 GB, and PlayStation players have the opportunity to preload this patch ahead of the other platforms as per usual. There’s a lot of stuff on the horizon for Warzone, including a collaboration with Godzilla and King Kong. This update paves the way for the upcoming monster event while also fixing some bugs and balancing some weapons. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.56.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.56 Patch Notes

The official list of patch notes has not yet been announced, but we’ll update this post once the changelog is revealed. Patch notes are typically revealed once updates are live on all platforms, so expect to learn what’s been changed after the update is released on PC and Xbox.

However, this update is small when compared to previous Warzone patches, so it likely only contains some minor new additions. Plus, Season 3 of Vanguard and Warzone is just around the corner, so any major new weapons, map changes, or balance adjustments will probably be saved for the start of the new season.

Still, there’s still plenty left to enjoy in Season 2. Snoop Dogg joins Warzone and Vanguard today after coming to Call of Duty: Mobile earlier this month, and the Godzilla and King Kong crossover event will likely be the climactic conclusion of the season that leads into Season 3. A full roadmap for Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 will be released in the coming days, revealing the new weapons, map changes, operators, and more coming to both games next month.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

