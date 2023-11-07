Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the latest game release COD fans have marked on their calendars. It’s packed with action and unlockables, but if your family or friends are interested in trying it out, the prevailing question is, “Can you game share MW3?”

Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Have Game Share?

The Early Access campaign players might be disappointed when trying to game share MW3 on their Xbox or PlayStation consoles. While this is the case for the Early Access players, with the ‘Disc Required’ error being an example, the November 10 full release for all players could still bring some relief.

Will MW3 Have Game Share on November 10, 2023?

While there’s no guarantee or official confirmation, this pattern has been identified with other Activision/Blizzard titles, with the recent example of Diablo IV used. The Blizzard blockbuster was a massive hit for the franchise, but the early access period was bound to players’ accounts meaning no game sharing. When the game is fully released, however, other players could gain access.

The benefit of game sharing is that it allows friends to enjoy each other’s purchases while considering it for themselves using their respective player accounts.

What Is the Problem With Modern Warfare 3 Not Having Game Sharing?

Aside from it seemingly being a way to bypass a feature advertised by Xbox and PlayStation, it’s likely a case of early access being handled by Activision. Once the period is over, people are confident the mainline release will be available with game share, as Activision is seemingly not in a position to revoke this.

While many players are content paying for their copy, households with multiple consoles and players wouldn’t like this feature removed, especially as it means paying more than once for the same game. As this is a developing story, we’ll confirm with updates when they become available.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023