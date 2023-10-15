Can You Make Darth Vader, Yoda, or Jedi in Little Alchemy 2? Force Knight Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Recloak

From internet memes to pop culture, Little Alchemy was packed to the brim with Easter Eggs, including Jedi, Yoda, and Darth Vader elements. While Recloak has pulled an Order 66 and removed Jedi from Little Alchemy 2, Star Wars fans have a new hope: the Force Knight. Keep reading to find out how to create a Force Knight and if Darth Vader and Yoda also managed to sneak into the sequel.

Can You Make Darth Vader or Yoda in Little Alchemy 2?

With Little Alchemy 2 being published on the App Store and Google Play, Recloak couldn’t include any copyrighted elements from the original game. Unfortunately, that means Darth Vader and Yoda aren’t in Little Alchemy 2.

However, the Jedi returns in Little Alchemy 2 as the copyright-complicit Force Knight. While the Force Knight can’t be turned into Yoda or Vader, it’s still nice to see Star Wars wasn’t entirely left behind in the sequel.

How to Make a Force Knight in Little Alchemy 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To make a Force Knight in Little Alchemy 2, you need to combine either a Human, Warrior, or Knight with a Light Sword. Check out the recipes below for the fastest method to create a Force Knight.

How to Make a Human

Water + Earth = Mud

Air + Air = Pressure

Earth + Pressure = Stone

Mud + Stone = Clay

Water + Water = Puddle

Puddle + Puddle = Pond

Pond + Pond = Lake

Lake + Lake = Sea

Earth + Sea = Primordial soup

Fire + Fire = Energy

Primordial Soup + Energy = Life

Clay + Life = Human

How to Make a Light Sword and Force Knight

Stone + Fire = Metal

Stone + Metal = Blade

Blade + Metal = Sword

Sword + Energy = Light Sword

Human + Light Sword = Force Knight

Alternatively, if you've unlocked Time by unlocking 100 elements, you can use this recipe for an even faster method:

What Does the Force Knight Do in Little Alchemy 2?

Once you’ve created your Force Knight, combine it with a Sword to create another Light Sword and complete its Encylopedia entry. With no Sith Lord this time around, the Force Knight has no other use. Perhaps the sheer number of sand-related elements was too much for him.

This guide was written while playing Little Alchemy 2 on PC.

