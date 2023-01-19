How-to-Make-a-Sword-in-Little-Alchemy-2

One of the charms of Little Alchemy 2 is the ability to spend hours messing around with materials and seeing what you can create. There are a surprising amount of items to forge with the initial elements you are given. You’ll quickly become familiar with making metal, which is one of the most reliable materials you’ll create in the entire game since it can be used to make a considerable number of items, including weapons. The sword is more than likely one of the first weapons you’ll make, so read on to find out the steps you need to follow to ensure a successful forge.

Can You Make a Sword in Little Alchemy 2?

When you start in Little Alchemy 2, you’ll only have access to Fire, Water, and Earth, which doesn’t seem like enough to make a sword, but once you start combining, you’ll add new materials to your collection. The first step to creating a sword is combining Fire and Water to make Lava and then immediately using the new resource of Lava to mix with air to make stone. Once you have stone, you can combine it with fire to make metal, and you’ll have the first steps to creating a Sword.

Once you have metal active, combine it with stone to make a blade, and then connect the blade with metal again to create a sword. Once you’ve completed this process, you will have added a vast array of new materials to your encyclopedia which you’ll be able to introduce to your next craft. Should you want to continue crafting with your sword, combining it with stone will result in an Excalibur, or adding an additional sword on top will craft scissors, which are two different items you can utilize during your time with the game.

Little Alchemy 2 is available on PC and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023