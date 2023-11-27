Can You Play Reverse 1999 on Mac?

Image: Bluepoch

Reverse 1999 allows players all over to world to join Vertin in an emotional story filled with happy, bittersweet, and honestly devastating moments, all while also having a fun gameplay and a unique set of characters at its core.

But can you play the game on Mac, or is Reverse 1999 a Mobile/PC exclusive? And if the game is available for the platform, how can you play it? Here’s whether or not you can play Reverse 1999 on Mac.

Is Reverse 1999 Available on Mac?

Yes, Reverse: 1999 is available and fully playable on Mac, although the version you will be playing will not be a proper port like the PC version, instead being the same version available for iPhone and iPad devices.

How to Play Reverse 1999 on Mac

While on Mac, you can play Reverse 1999 by heading to the App Store and then selecting your Apple ID —if you are also playing the game on your iPhone and/or iPad, make sure to use the same Apple ID to share your progress between multiple devices.

Once you do that, the Account screen will open up. Once it does, head to the iPhone & iPad Apps tab located at the bottom and then select Reverse 1999 among your list of available applications by clicking on the download/install symbol below its name. Once the installation is done, simply select Open to start playing the game.

Can Your Mac Run Reverse 1999?

Although the title is by no means a heavy or demanding game, Reverse 1999 can only be played natively on Macs equipped with the Apple M1 chip. You also need to be making use of the macOS 11 Big Sur, 12 Monterey, 13 Ventura, or 14 Sonoma.

If you are using an older version of the system for whatever reason, you can still play Reverse 1999 by making use of Bluestacks, a licensed Android emulator for PC and Mac.

This article was written while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 26th, 2023