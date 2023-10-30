Reverse 1999 Banner Schedule | Upcoming Characters and Leaks

Image: Bluepoch

Reverse: 1999 has a long list of unique characters to collect, but there are even more exciting units coming down the road. Here’s everything you need to know about Reverse: 1999’s banner schedule, including a look at upcoming banners and characters.

Current Reverse: 1999 Banners

The current limited banners in Reverse: 1999 are “One Gram of Curiosity” and “Clang of Sword and Armor.” Each of these will be available from October 26, 2023, through November 9, 2023.

One Gram of Curiosity

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse: 1999’s first-ever rate-up banner is “One Gram of Curiosity,” featuring boosted drop rates for the following characters:

Sotheby

X

Charlie

Sotheby is an incredibly strong 6-Star support unit and one of the best healers in the game. She fits into any team composition very well since her kit is so versatile, focusing on debuffing enemies with poison and keeping allies healed every turn. X and Charlie and great to have too, but the main draw of the event is the featured 6-Star unit as always.

Clang of Sword and Armor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second rate-up banner is “Clang of Sword and Armor,” featuring a different set of characters. The following characters have boosted drop rates on this banner:

A Knight

Tennant

Bkornblume

A Knight is the star of this banner as the featured 6-Star character, but there’s a shockingly strong unit available as well: Bkornblume. She’s one of the best Plant units in the game, pairing well with debuffers like Sotheby since she deals more damage to enemies with negative status effects.

Upcoming Reverse: 1999 Banners

New banners will cycle through Reverse: 1999 with each major patch starting with the release of Patch 1.1 on November 9, 2023. Here are all the upcoming banners that we know about in Reverse: 1999.

Patch 1.1 Banners

Image: Bluepoch

The first rate-up banner in Patch 1.1 will feature an all-new 6-Star unit named Melania. This banner will last from November 9, 2023 until November 30, 2023. The following characters will have boosted drop rates on this banner:

Melania

Sweetheart

Balloon Party

Melania is a new Beast-type unit that excels in the DPS role, while Sweetheart is a decent Beast controller unit. Balloon Party is a great Mineral support unit too, so this banner is great overall.

Related: Reverse 1999 Tier List: All Characters Ranked From Best to Worst

Image: Bluepoch

The second rate-up banner for Reverse: 1999 Patch 1.1 will feature a new 6-Star unit named Pickles, the best boy of them all. This banner will be available from November 30, 2023 until December 21, 2023. The following characters are featured on this banner:

Pickles

Baby Blue

Diggers

Pickles is the obvious star of the show here. He’s one of the best Mineral units in the entire game, dealing great damage on his own while also buffing his allies. Baby Blue and Diggers are two of the game’s best support units too, so this is an excellent banner no matter which role you’re looking for.

Patch 1.2 Banners

Image: Bluepoch

Patch 1.2 of Reverse: 1999 will bring even more new characters to the game. The first banner adds a new 6-Star unit named Tooth Fairy and the return of Bkornblume. These characters are featured on this banner:

Tooth Fairy

Bkornblume

Blonney

Related: Reverse: 1999 Codes

Tooth Fairy is a Star support unit that can heal and purify allies, making her a great pick if you missed Sotheby. Blonney is a decent Realty DPS unit, but Bkornblume is the better of the two featured 5-Star units. This is a great chance to level up Bkornblume’s Portray level if you pulled her earlier.

Image: Bluepoch

The second limited banner of Patch 1.2 introduces Changeling and Horropedia while giving Necrologist her first appearance on a banner. Here are the featured characters on this banner:

Changeling

Necrologist

Horropedia

Changeling is a poison Plant DPS unit that pairs well with other poison units like Sotheby, making her one of the better units in the game. Horropedia isn’t as exciting, but he’s still a solid Mineral debuffer that fits into most teams.

Patch 1.3 Banners

Image: Bluepoch

Even more characters are set to join Reverse: 1999’s roster during Patch 1.3. The first banner introduces a new 6-Star character called Shamane and a new 5-Star unit named Kanjira. Here are all the featured characters on this banner.

Shamane

Kanjira

Tennant

Shamane is an excellent Beast DPS unit that debuffs enemies to deal even more damage to them. He pairs well with the new 5-Star Kanjira, yet another poison DPS unit. Tennant is also a strong option for shields, but she’s been featured on banners before.

Related: Reverse 1999 Cross Progression: How to Bind Account

Image: Bluepoch

The second phase of Patch 1.3 features another new 6-Star DPS unit named Black Dwarf. These are the featured characters for this banner:

Black Dwarf

Balloon Party

Satsuki

Balloon Party is back on a banner again in Patch 1.3, but most people will be focused on Black Dwarf and Satsuki. The former is a powerful Mineral Burst DPS unit that ranks among the game’s best, while the latter is a weaker control DPS that you can easily skip.

Patch 1.4 Banners

Image: Bluepoch

Patch 1.4 is currently live on the Chinese version of Reverse: 1999, but not every character’s name is translated yet. The first banner of Patch 1.4 will feature a 6-Star Star unit named “37,” while the second banner features the game’s very first 6-Star Intellect unit, “6.”

Related: Reverse 1999 Chapter 1 Answers: Schneider Sisters, Matilda’s School Report, Incredible Unicorn, & Critter in a Coma

Image: Bluepoch

The first banner features Sweetheart as a boosted 5-Star unit and the second includes Baby Blue. The new 5-Star units for these banners do not have translated English names yet.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023