Best Reverse 1999 Melania Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

The runner-up for the title of best Beast DPS in Reverse 1999, only falling behind the game’s overall best damage dealer Centurion, Melania is a unique character capable of excelling in single target scenarios given her ability to deal massive Ultimate DMG and actively steal and build up Moxie thought her Thief Master mechanic.

But given the peculiarities of her set, knowing how to build her is a must if you plan on thriving in the late-game stages. Here’s the best Melania build in Reverse 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Melania in Reverse 1999

The best Psychube for Melania in Reverse: 1999 is the event exclusive Luxurious Leisure. Luxurious Leisure is for me the best Psychube for Melania given how it will massively increase her Ultimate DMG by offering an 18% increase to it (at level 60). She will also be able to further increase the buff by 5% (Amplification Level 1) after performing the move (maximum of three stacks).

Luxurious Leisure will then be followed by Brave New World, which is also my main pick for all who could not get the event-exclusive Psychube or are currently working on doing so. Brave New World will provide Melania with an 18% increase in Ultimate Might, all while enhancing her damage by increasing the Incantation Might of any attack she performs following her Ultimate by 20% (Amplification Level 1).

If you want to focus on survivability, using His Bounden Duty will also work great, while using Thunderous Applause can be seen as the best pick if you are using Critical supports such as Matilda.

The Best 5-star Psychube for Melania

The best 5-star Psychube for Melania in Reverse 1999 is Tomorrow Also. The Psychute is my main pick as it will offer her a 20% increase in Critical DMG (at level 60), all while also increasing the Critical Rate of her Ultimate by 20% (at Amplification level 5).

Using The Footloose can also work great for Melania, given its ability to increase the damage she will deal to targets with 50%+ HP by 15% (at level 60) and her overall Ultimate Might by 8% to 16% (depending on its Amplification Level).

Reverse: 1999 Best Melania Team Compositions

Given her Ultimate-focused set and the way she will need to constantly build up Moxie to make an impact, the best team composition for Melania in Reverse 1999 features her as its main DPS, either An-an Lee or Sonetto as its main buffer, and Medical Pocket as it’s healer/debuffer. If you don’t have our premier healer, go with either Dikke or Balloon Party.

This team will excel by allowing Melania to gather Moxie fast while also keeping enemies debuffed (or allies buffed) to massively enhance the already devastating damage she can deal with either her enhanced normal attacks or with Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony (her Ultimate). In all Melania teams, I recommend the use of a sub-DPS in the fourth member slot.

Best F2P Melania Team Composition

As you may have noticed above, one of the best alternative teams for Melania —featuring her, Sonetto, and Dikke— is F2P friendly. In this team, Sonetto will work as your main buffer while Dikke will fill in as both your dedicated healer and sub-DPS. Given Dikke’s strengths, this build may offer more damage in certain scenarios when compared to our overall best, but the lack of utility and lower healing output will be felt.

