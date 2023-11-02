Best Reverse 1999 Sonetto Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

The first character you will get in Reverse 1999 as well as the only one in the game that can be fully enhanced without the need to pull on any banner, Sonetto is a unit capable of shifting the tide of any battle through her above-average damage, and ability to both disarm enemies and buff your party.

But although you can unlock all of her portrays without making a single pull, unlocking her full potential will take both the right Psychube and set team compositions. Here’s the best Sonetto build in Reverse: 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Sonetto in Reverse 1999

The best Psychubes for Sonetto in Reverse: 1999 are His Bounden Duty, Her Second Life, and Brave New World.

His Bounden Duty will be my premier choice for Sonetto, as it will enhance her overall damage by 16% (level 60) and allow her to become self-sufficient by healing herself after each kill, Her Second Life will turn Sonetto into a healer by allowing her to heal the party after performing her Ultimate.

Related: Reverse 1999 Regulus Build: Best Psychubes & Team Composition

Brave New World is the best pick for those looking to focus on improving her performance as a sub-DPS. The Psychube will increase her Ultimate Might by 18% as well as the Incantation Might of any attack she performs after using her Ultimate by 20 to 40% depending on its Amplification level.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Best 5-star Psychubes for Sonetto

The Footloose and Her Bright Future are the best 5-star Psychubes for Sonetto. While The Footloose can be seen as the best all-rounder Psychube in Reverse: 1999, Her Bright Future will increase Sonetto’s DMG by 10% (Level 60) as well as her Ritual Might by 20% while under any kind of buff (once at Amplification 5).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse: 1999 Best Sonetto Team Compositions

The best team composition for Sonetto in Reverse: 1999 features her as its main buffer/utility DPS, Medicine Pocket as its main healer, and either Lilya, Centurion, Regulus, or Eternity as its main DPS.

This is the best team for Sonetto as, given their massive damage and offensive self-sustainability, all of the mentioned damage dealers will be able to get the most out of her buff. Medicine Pocket, on the other hand, is currently the game’s best healer and can deal great damage while also actively debuffing targets and increasing the party’s defense.

Related: Best Reverse 1999 Dikke Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Using Tennant as a shielder can also work, but only if Sonetto is equipped with Her Second Life and if you are using a Reality DPS. No matter which DPS you are using, Balloon Party or Dikke will be my main choices if you don’t have Medicine Pocket.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Best F2P Team Compositions for Sonetto

The best F2P team composition for Sonetto features her as a buffer/utility DPS, either Eternity, Lilya, or Regulus as its main DPS, and either Dikke or La Source as its main healer. If you still did not get your guaranteed 6-star and do not have any other 5 or 6-star DPS, Eagle would be my main pick for the role.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023