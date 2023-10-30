Reverse 1999 Regulus Build: Best Psychubes & Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

One of the first companions to join Vertin’s quest in Reverse 1999, Regulus is also one of the game’s best given her ability to deal massive damage as well as provide the party with a great passive.

But like all of the game’s top units, although great by herself, you can only bring out the best in her through the use of specific Psychubes as well as set team compositions. Here’s the best Regulus build in Reverse 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Regulus in Reverse 1999

The Best Psychube for DPS Regulus in Reverse: 1999 is Thunderous Applause (6-Star). Thunderous Applause is my main pick for her given how it will increase her Critical Rate by 16% (at level 60) as well as increase her Critical DMG by 16/32% after performing single target attacks (in her case Threat for the Ears).

The Psychube will also fit her like a glove when paired up with the 50% Critical Rate increase provided by her first Insight.

When in team compositions not featuring a dedicated healer, the 6-Star Psychube His Bounden Duty can also work well for Regulus, as it will allow her to heal herself based on her overall ATK after each kill.

Best 5-Star Psychube for Regulus

The best 5-Star Psychube for Regulus is An Afternoon Nap. The Psychube will allow her to gain 3% Critical DMG after scoring Crits with single target attacks as well as provide her with a 12% DMG Bonus Increase at level 60.

Differently from most Psychubes, enhancing the Amplification level of An Afternoon Nap won’t affect its damage increase per stack. Instead increasing the number of times the effect can be triggered.

Reverse 1999 Best Regulus Team Compositions

As Regulus shines in the late game stages through the use of her Insight 1 passive —which allows her to get a 50% increase in Critical Rate after not acting during a turn— she benefits the most from teams capable of building up offensives by buffing and debuffing effectively.

True to that, the perfect Regulus team composition will be composed of her as its main damage dealer, Voyager as an offensive support, either Sonetto or An-an Lee as focused buffers/utility supports, and Medicine Pocket as a Healer/buffer/debuffer. Using Balloon Party or Dikke in the place of Medicine Pocket can also work extremely well.

The Best F2P Team Composition for Regulus

The best Regulus F2P team will be composed of her as its main damage dealer, Matilda as its main debuffer, Sonetto as its main buffer/disarm-focused unit, and Dikke as a utility support/healer. For the healer slot, using either La Source or Bette can also work extremely well, especially in the early game.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023