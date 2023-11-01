Best Reverse 1999 Dikke Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Very few units in Reverse 1999 are capable of topping Dikke on versatility, given her ability to deal massive damage as a top-tier sub/Ultimate DPS, her non-dependence on Portrays, and her ability to provide your party with constant healing.

In this guide, we will show you the best Psychubes for Dikke, no matter if you plan on focusing on increasing her damage or her healing, as well as show you which teams will benefit the most from her presence. Here’s the best Dikke build in Reverse 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Dikke in Reverse 1999

The best overall Psychube for Dikke in Reverse: 1999 is His Bounden Duty. The 6-star Psychube is my main pick as it will empower her kit while also increasing her survivability by increasing her overall DMG by 12% (at level 60) and allowing her to self-heal after defeating enemies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Using Brave New World can also work wonders if you plan on focusing solely on improving her damage. Brave New World will offer Dikke an 18% increase in Ultimate Might, as well as a 20 to 40% increase in Incantation Might to any attack she performs following her Ultimate, Maverick Judge.

Best 5-Star Psychubes for Dikke

The best 5-star Psychubes for Dikke are either The Footloose or Laughter and Laughter. The latter of which is my main pick for those looking to enhance her healing above all else.

The Footloose will enhance her Ultimate Might by 15% at level 60 as well as increase her damage when attacking targets whose 50%+ HP by 8-16% depending on its Amplification level. Laughter and Laughter will double down on survivability by decreasing the damage received by Dikke by 10% (at level 60) and buffing her healing by 3% after each turn passed (maximum of 4/8 stacks).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse: 1999 Best Dikke Team Compositions

The best Dikke team composition in Reverse: 1999 will feature her as a healer/sub-DPS, and either Bkornblume as a debuffer/sub-DPS, Baby blue as a debuffer (only on a team featuring a Mental DPS) or An-an Lee as a buffer. On the DPS front, Centurion, Eternity, Lilya, and Regulus would be my main picks. For the fourth slot in all teams featuring Dikke, I recommend the use of another debuffer or main DPS.

The Best F2P Team Compositions for Dikke

The Best F2P Dikke composition will feature her as its main healer/sub-DPS, either Regulus, Eternity, or Lylia as its main DPS, and either Matilda or Twins Sleep as its main debuffer. Using Erik as a debuffer can also work.

When using Regulus, don’t forget to attack with her in alternating turns to trigger her Critical-oriented Restless Heart Insight I passive. If you are using Eternity as your main DPS, Dikke will need to double down as a dedicated healer, so make sure you have a few copies of Justice in your hand at all times to keep your DPS alive and out of danger.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023