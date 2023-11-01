Reverse 1999 An-an Lee Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

An-an Lee is currently one of the strongest buffers and overall units in R:1999, with interesting passives revolving around her ghost-busting skills. The best Reverse: 1999 An-an Lee build involves learning how to play around her passives and buffing the team as much as possible while also dishing out damage.

In this guide, we’ll show you the best Psycubes for An-an Lee, as well as the ideal units to pair her with to use her to her highest potential. Let’s show these prehistoric Arcanists how we do it downtown.

The Best Psychubes for An-an Lee in Reverse 1999

The best Psychubes for An-an Lee are Her Second Life and Brave New World. Which you should choose depends on how you plan to use An-an Lee in your team.

For survivability, choose Her Second Life to boost your allies’ HP following an ultimate. If you want to bolster your damage, pick Brave New World to boost Incantation Might.

His Bounden Duty is also an option for stages with plenty of enemies An-an Lee can finish off, but you should definitely avoid this one when it comes to fighting bosses.

Best 5-Star Psychube for An-an Lee

The best 5-Star Psychube for An-an Lee is The Footloose. This increases damage dealt by +8% – 16% if the target is above 50% HP, a decent passive buff you don’t need to work around.

Reverse: 1999 Best An-an Lee Team Compositions

An-an Lee is extraordinarily versatile and can work in almost any team composition you can think of. If you’re fortunate with pulls or willing to splash some cash, An-an Lee pairs perfectly with Centurion and Medicine Pocket.

An-an buffs damage dealt, and Medicine Pocket increases damage the enemy takes, allowing Centurion to obliterate enemies without a second thought. With these three units combined, you have plenty of healing, damage reduction, buffs, and incredible power to tackle any obstacle Reverse: 1999 throws at you.

For a cheaper team, An-an pairs nicely with Eternity and Balloon Party. Eternity can carry a team but needs help with survivability and initial damage while she grows stacks of her passives. An-an provides the damage buff and direct offense herself, while Balloon party reduces hits taken and serves as the team’s healer.

How to Use An-an Lee’s Passives | Break Time and Exorcism Time

Making the most of An-an Lee in Reverse: 1999 involves playing around her passives: Break Time and Exorcism Time. During Break Time, An-an’s Damage Taken Reduction is increased by 15%, while Exorcism Time buffs her Damage Bonus and Penetration Rate by 10%.

A general rule of thumb is to apply buffs during Break Time and damage during Exorcism Time. An-an’s rightmost card is also automatically upgraded by 1 level without needing to merge during Exorcism Time. Keep an eye on the active passive and play your cards with them in mind, and you’ll find that An-an Lee is one of Reverse: 1999’s most powerful units.

October 31st, 2023