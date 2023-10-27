Reverse 1999 Tier List: All Characters Ranked From Best to Worst

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse: 1999 is an all-new gacha game with a colorful cast of characters and a unique setting, and just like with all gacha games, the community wants to know which characters are worth pulling for.

This Reverse: 1999 tier list showcases the best and worst characters in the game, letting you know if you’ve wasted your Unilogs and Clear Drops on bad characters or if you’ve gotten lucky with your pulls and unlocked a powerful unit that can carry your team. Every unit in Reverse: 1999 has its place, but some are clearly better than others. These are the best Reverse: 1999 characters.

Best Reverse: 1999 Characters Ranked

These are the best characters in Reverse: 1999 separated into tiers. The characters within the tiers are not ordered.

Tier Characters S-Tier Regulus, Eternity, Bkornblume, Centurion, Voyager, An-an Lee, Druvis III, Dikke, Sonetto, Medicine Pocket A-Tier Lilya, Charlie, A Knight, Eagle, Baby Blue, Bette, Erick, Balloon Party, Oliver Fog, Tennant B-Tier Leilani, Matilda, Mondlicht, Pavia, Necrologist, Twins Sleep, X, APPLe, Click C-Tier The Fool, Rabies, Satsuki, Sweetheart, Cristallo, Ms. NewBabel, Sotheby, Nick Bottom, Зима D-Tier Bunny Bunny, aliEn T, Ms. Moissan, Poltergeist, Darley Clatter, Door, Mesmer Jr., Ms. Radio, Sputnik, TTT, John Titor, ONiON

S-Tier

S-Tier characters are the absolute best of the best in Reverse: 1999. Ranging from support units to damage dealers, these characters can carry your team through difficult content and are typically some of the rarest units in the game.

Regulus

Eternity

Bkornblume

Centurion

Voyager

An-an Lee

Druvis III

Dikke

Sonetto

Medicine Pocket

A-Tier

A-Tier characters are incredibly strong in Reverse: 1999, but they don’t have the special sauce that some of the S-Tier units have. They’re still great to have, but pulling a 6-Star unit from this list instead of S-Tier will sting a little bit.

Lilya

Charlie

A Knight

Eagle

Baby Blue

Bette

Erick

Balloon Party

Oliver Fog

Tennant

B-Tier

B-Tier characters are the middle of the road in Reverse: 199. There’s not much that separates them from the rest of the crowd, but they’re not entirely useless either.

Leilani

Matilda

Mondlicht

Pavia

Necrologist

Twins Sleep

X

APPLe

Click

C-Tier

C-Tier units have a hard time fitting into any Reverse: 1999 team. If they do anything well, then they’re still outclassed by units from higher tiers. Most of these characters are common 3-Star and 4-Star units, but there are a few 5-Star characters in C-Tier that you really don’t want to see in your pulls.

The Fool

Rabies

Satsuki

Sweetheart

Cristallo

Ms. NewBabel

Sotheby

Nick Bottom

Зима

D-Tier

These are the worst units in Reverse: 1999. You’re better off using any other character than someone in D-Tier, especially since it’s so easy to get some of the common units in higher tiers.

Bunny Bunny

aliEn T

Ms. Moissan

Poltergeist

Darley Clatter

Door

Mesmer Jr.

Ms. Rad

Sputnik

TTT

John Titor

ONiON

