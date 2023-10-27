Reverse 1999 Tier List: All Characters Ranked From Best to Worst

Reverse: 1999 is an all-new gacha game with a colorful cast of characters and a unique setting, and just like with all gacha games, the community wants to know which characters are worth pulling for.
This Reverse: 1999 tier list showcases the best and worst characters in the game, letting you know if you’ve wasted your Unilogs and Clear Drops on bad characters or if you’ve gotten lucky with your pulls and unlocked a powerful unit that can carry your team. Every unit in Reverse: 1999 has its place, but some are clearly better than others. These are the best Reverse: 1999 characters.
Best Reverse: 1999 Characters Ranked
These are the best characters in Reverse: 1999 separated into tiers. The characters within the tiers are not ordered.
|S-Tier
|Regulus, Eternity, Bkornblume, Centurion, Voyager, An-an Lee, Druvis III, Dikke, Sonetto, Medicine Pocket
|A-Tier
|Lilya, Charlie, A Knight, Eagle, Baby Blue, Bette, Erick, Balloon Party, Oliver Fog, Tennant
|B-Tier
|Leilani, Matilda, Mondlicht, Pavia, Necrologist, Twins Sleep, X, APPLe, Click
|C-Tier
|The Fool, Rabies, Satsuki, Sweetheart, Cristallo, Ms. NewBabel, Sotheby, Nick Bottom, Зима
|D-Tier
|Bunny Bunny, aliEn T, Ms. Moissan, Poltergeist, Darley Clatter, Door, Mesmer Jr., Ms. Radio, Sputnik, TTT, John Titor, ONiON
S-Tier
S-Tier characters are the absolute best of the best in Reverse: 1999. Ranging from support units to damage dealers, these characters can carry your team through difficult content and are typically some of the rarest units in the game.
- Regulus
- Eternity
- Bkornblume
- Centurion
- Voyager
- An-an Lee
- Druvis III
- Dikke
- Sonetto
- Medicine Pocket
A-Tier
A-Tier characters are incredibly strong in Reverse: 1999, but they don’t have the special sauce that some of the S-Tier units have. They’re still great to have, but pulling a 6-Star unit from this list instead of S-Tier will sting a little bit.
- Lilya
- Charlie
- A Knight
- Eagle
- Baby Blue
- Bette
- Erick
- Balloon Party
- Oliver Fog
- Tennant
B-Tier
B-Tier characters are the middle of the road in Reverse: 199. There’s not much that separates them from the rest of the crowd, but they’re not entirely useless either.
- Leilani
- Matilda
- Mondlicht
- Pavia
- Necrologist
- Twins Sleep
- X
- APPLe
- Click
C-Tier
C-Tier units have a hard time fitting into any Reverse: 1999 team. If they do anything well, then they’re still outclassed by units from higher tiers. Most of these characters are common 3-Star and 4-Star units, but there are a few 5-Star characters in C-Tier that you really don’t want to see in your pulls.
- The Fool
- Rabies
- Satsuki
- Sweetheart
- Cristallo
- Ms. NewBabel
- Sotheby
- Nick Bottom
- Зима
D-Tier
These are the worst units in Reverse: 1999. You’re better off using any other character than someone in D-Tier, especially since it’s so easy to get some of the common units in higher tiers.
- Bunny Bunny
- aliEn T
- Ms. Moissan
- Poltergeist
- Darley Clatter
- Door
- Mesmer Jr.
- Ms. Rad
- Sputnik
- TTT
- John Titor
- ONiON
