Reverse 1999 Matilda Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Although not among the top tiers in Reverse 1999, Matilda can be considered a great overall offensive support given her ability to fill in on a wide array of compositions, deal good damage, and apply Confusion to targets.

But how should you build her? Here’s the best Matilda build in Reverse 1999, as well as the best team compositions for her.

The Best Psychubes for Matilda in Reverse 1999

The best Psychube for Matilda in Reverse 1999 is the 6-star Thunderous Applause. Thunderous Applause is my main pick for her given how it will increase her Critical Rate by 16% (at level 60) as well as increase her Critical DMG by 16/32% after she performs both Work of Genius and her Ultimate (Instant of Prediction).

If using Thunderous Applause is not an option for you, Brave New World would be our main pick. Brave New World will offer Matilda an 18% increase in Ultimate Might at level 60, as well as a 20/40% boost in Incantation Might for any attack she performs following her Ultimate.

Best 5-Star Psychube for Matilda

The best 5-star Psychubes for Matilda are Tomorrow Also and An Afternoon Nap. Given how the latter will only become an option if you raise her Portrait level to at least 3 —which will increase the Critical Rate offered by her first Insight to 31%— Tomorrow Also will be my main pick given it’s 20% Critical Damage increase and how it will increase her Critical Damage by 10/20% after performing an Ultimate.

An Afternoon Nap, on the other hand, will increase her Critical Rate by 13% while also allowing her to gain a 3% Critical Damage (max 4-8 stacks) after scoring a Crit from a single target attack.

Reverse 1999 Best Matilda Team Compositions

Taking into account how she has her ability to apply Confusion as her biggest strength, the best team compositions for Matilda will feature her as a focused debuffer, a Critical main damage dealer like Regulus or Lylia, and an aggressive healer like Dikke.

The Best F2P Team Composition for Matilda

The best F2P team for Matilda features her as a main debuffer, Eagle as a DPS, and either Dikke or Balloon Party as healers. As healers are more of a commodity in the early game stages, using a team featuring Eagle, Matilda, and Sonetto can also work extremely well given the latter’s ability to provide constant team-wide buffs.

For the fourth slot on both the regular and F2P compositions, we recommend that you use a secondary DPS.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023