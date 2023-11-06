Best Reverse 1999 Centurion Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

A famous gambler known for her impeccable luck as well as a unit capable of dealing massive damage while generating constant amounts of extra Moxie, debuffing enemies, and healing herself, Centurion did not earn the title of the best DPS in Reverse 1999 for nothing.

But as we know, not even the best can hope to thrive alone. Here’s the best Centurion build in Reverse: 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Centurion in Reverse 1999

Given her high base Critical Rate (19% at level 60) and ability to further enhance the boost by 10% through her second Insight, the best Psychube for Centurion in Reverse: 1999 is Thunderous Applause. The Psychube is my main pick for her as it will enhance her Critical Rate and the Critical DMG of Victorious General by 16% (Level 60 at Amplification Level 1).

Best 6-Star Alternatives

I recommend that those who do not have Thunderous Applause use either Hopscotch or Brave New World.

Hopscotch will increase her Incatation Might by 18% while also increasing her Ultimate Might by 4% for each enemy she defeats (to a maximum of 16% at Amplification level 1). Brave New World will increase her Ultimate Might by 18% as well as increase the Incantation Might of any attack she makes following her Ultimate by 20 to 40% depending on its Amplification level.

Although she will be able to heal herself after losing Moxie once you unlock her Third Insight, those who are still not there may want to consider using His Bounden Duty. His Bounden Duty will allow Centurion to heal herself after each kill.

The Best 5-Star Psychubes for Centurion

The best Psychube for Centurion is An Afternoon Nap. The 5-Star Psychube will offer an effect similar to that of Thunderous Applause by increasing her Critical Rate by 16% (level 60) while also allowing her to increase her Critical DMG by 3% after she scores Critical Hits from single-target attacks (to a maximum of 12% at Amplification Level 1).

Using Tomorrow can also work great for Centurion, as it will increase her Critical DMG by 20% (at level 60) while also increasing her Ultimate Critical Chance by 10% (Amplification Level 1).

Reverse: 1999 Best Centurion Team Compositions

The best team composition for Centurion —which I like to call Leave Nothing to Chance— features her as its main DPS, either An-an Lee, Sonetto, Bkornblume, or Voyager as supports, and Medicine Pocket as its healer/debuffer.

This team is the best for Centurion as it will maximize her damage through constant buffs and debuffs while offering further survivability through Medicine Pocket’s healing. Using Balloon Party as your main healer can also work great.

Best F2P Centurion Team Composition

The best F2P Centurion team in Reverse: 1999 features her as its main DPs, Sonetto as its main buffer, and Dikke as its healer/sub-DPS. In this composition, the focus will lie on using Sonetto’s buff to empower all of the attacks made by Centurion, while also having in Dikke a solid healer capable of dealing massive Ultimate DMG.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

