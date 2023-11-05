Best Reverse 1999 Medicine Pocket Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Thanks to their ability to mass heal by huge amounts while buffing their teammates’ defense, as well as how well they can work as a secondary debuffer, Medicine Pocket is considered the premier healer in Reverse 1999.

But don’t let that fool you, as not even the game’s best can truly shine without the right build. Here’s the best Medicine Pocket Build in Reverse 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Medicine Pocket in Reverse 1999

The best 5-star Psychube for Medicine Pocket in Reverse 1999 is That Inquisitive Dear. The Psychube is my main pick as will increase Medicine Pocket’s base healing percentage by 18% (at level 60) while also allowing them to heal the ally with the lowest HP by 24 times their ATK (at Amplicifaction Level 1) after performing both Inherent Heart and their Ultimate, 26 Secondary Reactions.

Her Second Life can also work wonders for them, given its ability to allow Medicine Pocket to heal after performing their Ultimate.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Best 5-star Psychube for Medicine Pocket

The best 5-star Psychibe for Medicine Pocket is Laughter and Laughter. Laughter and Laughter is my main choice given its high overall HP stat, 10% damage reduction, and ability to increase Medicine Pocket’s healing by 3% per turn (to a maximum of 12% at Amplicifaction Level 1 and 24% at Level 5).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Using Decode can also work extremely well, as the 5-star Psychube will increase Medicine Pocket’s healing by 15% (at level 60) as well as decrease the damage they will receive from Ultimates by 10/20% depending on its Amplification Level.

Reverse: 1999 Best Medicine Pocket Team Compositions

Taking into account their secondary role as a debuffer + survivability support, the best team for Medicine Pocket in Reverse: 1999 features them as its main healer, An-an Lee as its buffer, and any of the game’s top-tier DPSs (Eternity, Regulus, Centurion, or Lilya).

This is the best team for Medicine Pocket as it will allow you to deal massive damage by stacking their debuff with An-an Lee’s buff. Using Sonetto or a debuffer like Bkornblume in An-an Lee’s place can also work great.

Best F2P Medicine Pocket Team Compositions

As a variant of our best overall composition and in my opinion one of the best mostly F2P teams you can assemble, the best F2P Medicine Pocket team in Reverse 1999 features them as its main healer, Sonetto as its main buffer, and either Eternity, Regulus, or Lilya as its main DPS. For the fourth slot in all Medicine Pocket compositions, I recommend the use of another main DPS.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 5th, 2023