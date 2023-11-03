Best Reverse 1999 Eternity Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Eternity can be considered one of the best and most unique DPSs in Reverse 1999, as she can deal massive damage while also steadily getting stronger by accumulating Blood of Longevity stacks.

But taking into account her need to build up her passive, knowing how to build her is a must if you plan on unlocking Eternity’s full potential. Here’s the best Eternity DPS Build in Reverse 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Eternity in Reverse 1999

Given how she will need to expend HP to perform most of her attacks and the fact that only her Ultimate will allow her to recover some of the lost amount by herself, the best Psychube for Eternity in Reverse 1999 is His Bounden Duty.

The Psychube is my main pick for her as it will allow Eternity to heal herself after each kill, thus mitigating the effects of her HP-consuming mechanic. His Bounden Duty will also increase her overall DMG by 12% (when at level 60).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If His Bounden Duty is not an option for you, Brave New World will be my main pick given its 18% increase in Ultimate Might and how it will enhance the Incantation Might of any attack Eternity performs after her Ultimate by 20 to 40% depending on it’s Amplification level.

If you are looking to fully focus on survivability, using Her Second Life for its ability to empower Eternity’s healing after performing her Ultimate can also work great.

The Best 5-star Psychubes for Eternity

The best 5-star Psychubes for Eternity are Yearning Desire and The Footloose. Among the two, Yearning Desire will be my main pick when using Eternity and teams featuring debuffers, as it will increase her Incantation Might by 16% (at level 60) while also increasing her damage when attacking debuffed enemies by 8 to 16% (depending on its Amplification level).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When not making use of her on teams featuring debuffers, The Footloose would be my main pick given its ability to buff both her Ultimate Might by 15% (level 60) and her overall damage against enemies with more than 50% HP by 8% (Amplification level 1).

Reverse: 1999 Best Eternity Team Compositions

As she will need to be featured as part of a team featuring a very potent healer to counter the downsides of her set as well as a good buffer or debuffer to maximize her damage, the best team composition for Eternity will feature her as a main DPS, either An-an Lee or Bkornblume as supports, and either Balloon Party, Medicine Pocket, or Dikke as healers.

Using a team featuring Sonetto (equipped with Her Second Life) and Tennant can also work extremely well. In this composition, Sonetto will also work as a healer while Tennant will be both a shielder and a reality damage buffer.

The Best F2P Team Compositions for Eternity

The best F2P team for Eternity features her as its main DPS, Sonetto as its main buffer, and Dikke as its main healer. Using Erik as an overall support can also work surprisingly well on Eternity teams.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023