Reverse 1999 Tennant Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

A highly adaptable character capable of working as either a shielder/secondary DPS when faced with enemies weak to Beast, as well as a shielder/focused debuffer/sub-DPS when on teams featuring a Reality main damage dealer, Tennant can be seen as one of the most unique characters in Reverse 1999.

But in order to bring out her full potential, especially in the late-game stages, you will need a very specific build. Here’s the best Tennant build in Reverse 1999, as well as her best team compositions.

The Best Psychubes for Tennant in Reverse 1999

The best Psychubes for Tennant in Reverse: 1999 are either His Bounden Duty or Brave New World. Among the two, His Bounden Duty is the best pick for those looking to run her on teams not featuring healers, as well as the best one for her best team composition. His Bounden Duty will allow her to heal based on her ATK after each kill, all while also increasing her overall DMG by 12%.

Brave New World is a great all-rounder pick, given how it will increase her Ultimate Might by 18% at level 60 and allow her to increase the Incantation Might of any attack she makes following her Ultimate by 20 to 40% depending on its Amplification level.

Best 5-Star Psychubes for Tennant

The best 5-star Psychube for Tennant is The Footloose. The 5-star Psychube can be considered the best all-rounder option among its class, given its ability to offer characters with a 15% increase in Ultimate DMG (level 60) as well as with a 9% to 15% damage increase when attacking enemies whose HP value is higher than 50%.

Reverse: 1999 Best Tennant Team Compositions

Taking into account her ability to increase your team’s overall Reality Damage by applying the Diamond Bullet state to targets —a feat she can do after performing A Sincere Heart (her Ultimate), as well as automatically at the beginning of a battle (Insight I), or after her health falls below 50% (Insight III)— the best team compositions for Tennant should feature a Reality DPS like Centurion or Lylia, as well as either a healer like Dikke or a buffer such as Soneto or An-an Lee.

I highly recommend the use of a team featuring Centurion, An-an Lee, and Tennant. This team is my main pick as well as the best overall for Tennant given how it will make full use of her Reality debuff while also building upon it by adding both Centurion’s Weakness debuff and An-an Lee team-focused buffs for massive effect.

The Best F2P Team Composition for Tennant

The best F2P Team Composition for Tennant features her as a shielder/main debuffer, Eagle as a DPS, and either Sonetto as a main buffer or Dikke or La Source as healers.

For the fourth slot on both our overall best and F2P compositions, I recommend that you bring either another main DPS or a healer. The latter only if you are not using one as part of your onfield squad.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023