Reverse 1999 Charlie Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

As the 5-start with one of the biggest damage outputs in the game as well as a unit that shines given her ability to dispel enemy buffs, Charlie can be considered one of the best main damage dealers in Reverse 1999.

True to that, knowing how to build her can be a game changer, especially if you are looking for an alternative for Regulus and Lylia. To help you with that, here’s the best Charlie build in Reverse 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Charlie in Reverse 1999

Considering that given her lack of CRIT passives, she benefits way more from true DMG, the best Psychube for Charlie in Reverse 1999 is Brave New World. The 6-star Psychube is my main pick as it will provide Charlie with a 20/40% increase in Incantation Might after she performs her Ultimate, as well as an 18% increase in Ultimate Might (at level 60).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Reverse 1999 Matilda Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

If you plan on getting it to Amplification 5 as soon as possible, I also recommend the use of Hopscotch. When fully upgraded, Hopscotch will provide Charlie with an 18% boost in Incantation Might, as well as allow her to get an 8% increase in Ultimate Might per enemy she defeats (up to 4 stacks).

If paired with supports capable of enhancing Critical Chance like Matilda, using Thunderous Applause can also work like a charm, given its 16% Critical Rate increase (at level 60) and 16/32% single target Critical DMG bonus.

Best 5-Star Psychube for Charlie

The best 5-star Psychube for Charlie is The Footloose. The 5-star Psychube is ideal for her given its above-average ATK stat, and ability to increase her Ultimate Might by 9/15% while also allowing her to deal 8/16% more damage to targets with +50% HP.

Using the Tomorrow Also Psychube can also work really well with Charlie, but only when on Amplification level 5 and level 60. Reaching the milestones will allow Tomorrow Also to offer her a 20% increase in both CrItical Rate and Ultimate Critical DMG.

Reverse: 1999 Best Charlie Team Compositions

Taking into account how you need to keep her health on around 50% to trigger all of her set’s passives, as well as her ability to continuously buff herself, the best Charlie team composition in Reverse: 1999 features her as a main DPS, either Bkornblume or Baby blue as a main debuffer, and either Dikke or Balloon Party as a healer.

Among the two above, Balloon Party would be my main pick given her ability to perform constant healing in an effort to keep Charlie in a state where she can trigger all of her passives without the risk of death. As usual, I recommend that you fill the fourth member slot with a secondary main DPS.

Related: Reverse 1999 Regulus Build: Best Psychubes & Team Composition

The Best F2P Team Composition for Charlie

Like in our best overall team, the best F2P team for Charlie will feature her as a main DPS as well as a debuffer and a healer. In this case, our top pick for the debuffer role would be either Matilda or Twins Sleep, the latter of which —like Baby blue— will offer an effect tailor-made for Mental DPSs. For the last spot, I recommend the use of either Dikke or Bette.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023