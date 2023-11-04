Reverse 1999 Examination 1, 2, and 3 Guide: How to Complete Targeting Exam, Play a Waiting Game, and Visionary Insights

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As the final Training section players can tackle Reverse 1999, Examination can also be considered as the ultimate test of your understanding of the combat mechanics of the game.

But like all of the stages you had to complete to get here, completing all three part of Examination won’t be a cakewalk. Here’s a full guide on how to complete the Targeting Exam, Play a Waiting Game, and Visionary Insights Examination Training stages in Reverse 1999.

How to Complete Targeting Exam in Reverse 1999

You can complete the Targeting Exam training stage in Reverse 1999 by first using Sweet Gloves, Custom Bottle, and Challenge for the Eyes, in that order, to kill the Lindwurm and damage the two Mánagarm behind it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once the Lindwurm is defeated, a Dryad will be summoned. But leave the enemy be and focus on defeating the two Mánagarm, as they will be the only ones among the three to attack at the end of your turn. To do that, hit one of them with a 2-star Treat For the Ears and the other with both Treat For the Ears and a 2-star Old Pocket Watch.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once both Mánagarm are dead, use a 2-star Sweet Gloves on the Dryad before using Sleepless Rave (Regulus Ultimate) and a 3-star Challenge for the Eyes to defeat all enemies and complete the Targeting Exam stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Complete Examination 02 Play a Waiting Game

You can complete Play a Waiting Game by first attacking the Steel Guardian with One With Guns, Sinner, and Treat for the Ears. Once your turn ends, The Guardian will attack your characters one by one, but the debuff applied by Sinner will stop his attacks from killing the party.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once the second turn begins, kill the Steel Guardian with Old Pocket Watch before using a 2-star Challenge for the Eyes and a 2-star Finger Lens to kill all remaining enemies and summon the Ace Executioner to the field.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To defeat the Ace Executioner and complete Play a Waiting Game in Reverse 1999, use One With Guns followed by a 2-star Finger Lens and either Treat for the Ears or Old Pocket Watch.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Complete the Examination 03 Visionary Insights Stage in Reverse 1999

You can complete the Visionary Insights stage in Reverse 1999 by first using Challenge for the Eyes, Wild Rose, and Commandment V to kill the Shadow Blade.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

On your next turn following the death of the enemy, use a combo of Challenge for the Eyes and Theat for the Ears followed by a 2-star Commandment V to deal massive damage and disarm the Ace Executioner before attacking him with both a 1-star Commandment V and a 1-star Wild Rose on the following turn. With your third move of the turn, use Exhortation IX for its buff.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After the Ace Executioner dies, a Dispute General will appear. To counter him, fuse a 2-star Midsummer Vile and use it on Sonetto before using a 2-star Wild Rose on the enemy. The attack will make him unable to perform his Ultimate and secure that your characters will survive his attack.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can now complete the Visionary Insights stage in Reverse 1999 by attacking the Dispute General with a combo featuring Unrestricted Chant (Sonetto’s Ultimate) + two Treat for the Ears.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023