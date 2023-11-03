Best Reverse 1999 Lilya Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

The best main DPS among the guaranteed 6-stars in Reverse 1999, Lilya shines given her ability to perform constant Critical hits for massive Reality damage while also synergizing well with pretty much all of the game’s best supports.

But although her self-sustainability can make her a differential no matter your build, using the right one can make a massive difference in the late stages of the game. Here’s the best Lilya build in Reverse: 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Lilya in Reverse 1999

As a CRIT-based DPS, the best Psychube for Lilya in Reverse 1999 is Thunderous Applause. The 6-star Psychube is my main pick for her as it will further enhance her already massive innate Critical Chance stat by 16% (level 60) while also guaranteeing that she will be able to always perform the extra attack part of Crosswind Takeoff.

Thunderous Applause will also increase her overall damage by increasing the Critical DMG of all single-target attacks by 16 to 32% (depending on its amplification level). As an extra, after you unlock Lilya’s third Insight, she will be able to further enhance the CRIT Chance bonus offered by the Psychube by 100% to get a game-changing 31% increase.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Reverse 1999 Regulus Build: Best Psychubes & Team Composition

Although no other Psychube will even come close to the overall damage provided by Thunderous Applause, using Brave New World can also work given its massive increase in Ultimate DMG and Incantation Might.

The Best 5-star Psychubes for Lilya

Among the 5-stars, An Afternoon Nap is my main pick for Lilya. An Afternoon Nap will offer her a 13% increase in Critical Chance (at level 60), while also allowing Lilya to get a 3% increase in Critical DMG after each Critical Hit she scores from single-target attacks (maximum of either 12 or 28% depending on its Amplification level).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse: 1999 Best Lilya Team Compositions

The best Lilya team composition in Reverse: 1999 features her as its main DPS, either Bkornblume or Voyager as its main support/debuffer, and Medicine Pocket as its main healer. Using Tennant as a Shielder/reality buffer in the place of Medicine Pocket can also work extremely well.

Reverse: Best Reverse 1999 Sonetto Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

This is the best team for Lilya as the mentioned supports will massively increase her damage by either allowing her to perform easier Ciritcals or increasing the base damage of her attacks, all while also dealing a lot of damage. Medicine Pocket and Tennant, on the other hand, will be able to debuff effectively while also either healing or shielding the party with ease.

The Best F2P Team Compositions for Lilya

The best F2P team compositions for Lilya feature her as its main DPS, Sonetto as its main buffer, and Dikke as its dedicated healer/sub-DPS. Using Matilda as a Critical Support is my main pick for those who have not unlocked Lilya’s third Insight, given her ability to apply confusion to targets.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023