How to Rewatch the Story in Reverse 1999

Reverse 1999 has in its storyline one of its biggest strengths, as it perfectly fuses the game’s standout art style with an intriguing, heartfelt, and surprisingly mature storyline.

But given how reprising most of the game’s chapters will skip its cutscenes and take you straight to battle, is there a way to rewatch the story cutscenes of previously cleared chapters in the game? Here’s how to rewatch all the story cutscenes as well as rewatch/reread all mid-stage events in Reverse 1999.

How to Rewatch All Story Cutscenes in Reverse 1999

You can rewatch all the story cutscenes in Reverse 1999 by first heading to the game’s main hub and then clicking on the bullet list icon located at the lower left portion of the screen —right below the Bank. Upon clicking on it, your shortcut tab will open.

Once at the tab, you will be able to rewatch the story cutscenes of all chapters by heading to Atlas, selecting Story Review, and then selecting your desired stage within the timeline of each Chapter. You can also reread all interchapter dialogues and readable items by clicking on their names either above or below that of their set stage.

While in the Atlas tab, you can also take a look at all of your unlocked Psychubes by heading to Psychibe as well as check out an overview of all of the characters currently in the game by heading to Role Atlas.

- This article was updated on November 5th, 2023