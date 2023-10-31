Reverse 1999 A Knight Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A Knight is a formidable character in Reverse: 1999. This powerful Arcanist frequently accumulates moxie, ulting way more often than most characters. With the right psychubes and a good team composition, he is unstoppable.

However, it can initially be challenging to come up with an effective strategy that fully utilizes A Knight’s abilities. Don’t worry, though. We’re here to help. This guide will provide all the information you need to unlock A Knight’s full potential.

The Best Psychubes for A Knight in Reverse 1999

Brave New World (6 stars)

Hopscotch (6 stars)

Blasphemer of Night (6 stars)

The Footloose (5 stars)

The Brave New World Psychube increases the Might of your next Incantation by 20% after using your ultimate. The reason it is so good with A Knight is because of how often this character can ult thanks to his Justice Incantation. A Knight is a character who can gain momentum against the enemy by frequently accumulating Moxie. He achieves this by defeating enemies with his Justice Incantation. If the target is defeated with this attack, A Knight gains an extra moxie for each start on the card.

Hopscotch increases Ultimate Might by 4% for each enemy defeated by the carrier. It stacks up to 4 times. Although I don’t think it works as well as Brave New World, it still synergizes well enough with A Knight’s Incantations.

The Blasphemer of Night Psychube works exceptionally well with A Knight, especially if his team includes support characters who can apply debuffs to enemies. This Psychube increases the carrier’s damage by 12% as long as the target has 2 or more negative statuses active on them.

In case you don’t have any of the recommended 6-star Psychubes to use on your A Knight, The Footloose is worth trying out. The carrier deals an extra 16% damage when the target is above 50% health, which can increase your chances of one-shotting an enemy and getting that precious extra Moxie.

The Best Team Composition for A Knight

Bkornblume

Tennant

Sonetto

A Knight is a scary damage dealer, but he needs help to disable enemies and stay alive. Depending on the psychube you chose for him, you might want to go with a healer or a debuffer. Characters who can restore his HP, give him a shield or lower enemy defenses greatly complement his strengths. Luckily, two of the characters in A Knight’s Banner complement him very well.

Bkornblume, a 5-star Arcanist, is an excellent choice for a party with A Knight. Her Prying Ear Incantation causes a mass debuff that reduces all enemies’ Reality Defense by 15% on top causing them to take extra 15% damage from all attacks. It lasts two rounds, and the values increase by 5% for each extra star on the card. Having her on your team significantly increases how effectively you can make use of A Knight’s Justice Incantation.

Tennant is amazing. She has good damage, can debuff enemies, and can shield all her allies, significantly increasing their survivability. With her, you have a character who can step back and ensure your A Knight will survive long enough to get the Moxie snowball started.

Sonetto is a great F2P choice due to her buff that affects all characters and lasts for two turns. Although she won’t reduce enemy damage, she can disarm them with one of her incantations, which might be enough to keep your other characters alive for longer.

