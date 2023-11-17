Best Reverse 1999 Druvis III Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As the premier Plant DPS in Reverse 1999 —at least until the debut of Changeling during version 1.2— Druvis is capable of controlling the battlefield by constantly applying Petrify, all while also dealing massive Ultimate damage and providing all Plant characters with a welcome self-healing buff.

But given her strengths, you will need to make use of a very specific selection of both Psychubes and teammates to allow her strength to take root. Here’s the best Druvis III DPS Build in Reverse 1999.

The Best Psychubes for DPS Druvis III in Reverse 1999

Like most non-CRIT-focused DPSs in Reverse: 1999, the best Psychube for Druvis is the 6-Star Brave New World. The Psychube is my main pick given how it will offer Druvis an 18% increase in Ultimate Might (at level 60), as well as increase the Incantation Might of any attack she performs following the use of her Ultimate by 20 to 40% (depending on its Amplification level).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If Brave New World is not an option for you, Hopscotch will be my main pick, as the Psychube can produce a similar effect through its Ultimate-oriented effect and Incantation Might passive. If on a team either missing or lacking a top-tier healer, using either Druvis’s signature 6-Star Psychube Her Second Life or His Bounden Duty can also work, although using either will heavily dampen her overall damage.

The Best 5-Star Psychubes for Druvis

The best 5-Star Psychubes for Druvis in Reverse 1999 are The Footloose and Her Bright Future. Among the two, Her Bright Future will be my main pick given its ability to increase her Ultimate damage to a great effect if she performs it while in a buffed state.

When equipped, Her Bright Future will offer Druvis a 10% increase in Overall damage (lv 60) as well as increase her Ultimate Might by 10 to 20% based on its Amplification level. The Footloose, however, will offer her a 15%¨increase in Ultimate Might, as well as allow her to deal 8 to 16% (depending on its Amplification level) more damage to targets with more than 50% HP.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse: 1999 Best Druvis Team Compositions

Given her ability to apply the Circle of Life status to all Plant units in the party to grant them the ability to heal, albeit by a low amount, the best Druvis Team Composition in Reverse 1999 features her as its main DPS, An-an Lee as it’s buffer, and Sotheby as a healer. Using Bkornblume as a debuffer can also work great given her massive damage and utility.

This team is my main pick as it will allow Druvis to focus on applying Petrify and building up her Ultimate while having in An-an Lee a massive source of both utility and damage. An-an Lee’s ability to keep the party buffed will also allow you to make the most of Druvis’s first Insight.

For the healer spot, Sotheby can be considered the best healer for Druvis thanks to her non-dependency on Moxie and her ability to offer continuous healing while also applying poison.

The Best F2P Team for Druvis III

The best F2P team for Druvis III features her as its DPS, La Source or Dikke as its healer, and Sonetto as its main buffer/utility DPS. This team will work in pretty much the same way as our overall best, as you will have in Sonetto a constant source of buffs and on La Source or Dikke a capable healer.

As a plus, La Source will also be able to work as a utility support given her ability to decrease the Moxie of enemies, while Dikke can also take on the role of a sub-DPS.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023