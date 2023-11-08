Best Reverse 1999 Balloon Party Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

As an Arcanist capable of offering a continuous amount of healing while also being able to apply a handy buff with her Ultimate and deal good damage, Balloon Party can considered the best 5-Star dedicated healer in Reverse 1999.

True to that, like many of the game’s top tiers, building her well can be the decisive factor between completely clearing Limbo or leaving some rewards unclaimed by the end of its rotation. But don’t worry, we are here to help. Here’s the best Balloon Party build in Reverse 1999.

The Best Psychube for Balloon Party in Reverse 1999

The Best Psychube for Balloon Party in Reverse: 1999 is The Inquisitive Dear. The Inquisitive Dear is my main pick given its above-average HP and ATK stats, as well as its great 18% Healing Bonus boost. Unfortunately, given how she is unable to apply debuffs, Balloon Party won’t be able to proc its effect.

The Best 5-Star Psychubes for Balloon Party

Although at first sight, Laughter and Laughter may look like the best in its class for her, the best 5-Star Psychube for Ballon Party is Decode. Decode is my main pick among the 5-Stars as well as the second-best Psychube in the game for Balloon Party given its survivability-focused effect and the 15% Healing Done bonus it offers to her once at level 60.

Using Laughter and Laughter can also work great, but only after you raise its Amplification level to at least 3. Doing so will allow it to offer her a healing bonus equal to that of Decode’s stat increase, all while also offering a 10% reduction in damage at level 60.

The Best Team Composition for Balloon Party in Reverse 1999

Although she is an extremely versatile healer, the best team composition for Balloon Party in Reverse: 1999 features her as its dedicated healer, a non-moxie greedy main DPS such as Regulus, Centurion, Lilya, and Eternity as well as either a top-tier debuffer (ideally Bkornblume) or a top-tier buffer like Sonetto and An-an Lee.

This composition is my main pick and it’s considered by the majority of the community as the best for her as it will offer a balanced and highly damaging result. While on the field with Balloon Party, focus on building up your offense while also always looking to get Coughing Weirdo to at least 2 stars to maximize its healing and offer the counter and Party Ballon buff to the party.

The Best F2P Team Composition for Balloon Party

As you might have noticed above, one of the best team compositions for Balloon Party is entirely F2P and will feature her as a dedicated healer, Sonetto as its main buffer, and either Regulus, Eternity, or Lilya as its main DPS. On all Balloon Party compositions, I recommend the use of a DPS in the fourth party member slot.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023