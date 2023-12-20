Can You Remove the Christmas Tree Button in COD Mobile? Answered

Image: Activision

COD Mobile is celebrating the holidays, allowing players to plant their very own Christmas trees across the map. Unfortunately, the icon that comes with planting the trees turned out to be highly annoying, causing players to lose in matches and get killed.

Read further to learn everything you need to know about removing the Christmas tree icon in COD Mobile and if it’s possible.

Removing the Christmas Tree Button in COD Mobile

Unfortunately, COD Mobile players can’t permanently remove the Christmas tree button from all matches through settings. However, there is a workaround that will allow players to remove the Christmas tree button from the start of every game.

To remove the Christmas tree button in COD Mobile, you only need to plant three Christmas trees, the maximum amount allowed for each player. Once you reach your limit of three Christmas trees, the button will disappear for the rest of the round.

The downfall is that the Christmas tree button will once again be on your screen the next time you land in your game. I recommend instantly planting three trees once you land on the ground, removing the button as soon as possible. This will allow you to play the entire match without the button on your screen, giving you a clear vision of the screen to perform your best.

Related: COD Mobile Weapon Tier List: Best Guns in Call of Duty Mobile Ranked

What Do Christmas Trees Do in COD Mobile?

According to the Call of Duty Mobile website, planting Christmas trees in COD Mobile will allow players to claim rewards. Activision is calling these trees “reward-giving Christmas Trees.” It is undetermined at the time of writing what rewards are given to players who use these trees, but in my opinion, the annoyance of the button outweighs any potential benefits they may have.

That’s all you need to know about removing the Christmas tree icon in COD Mobile! Hopefully, Activision listens to the player’s concerns and makes it an option to remove the icon indefinitely from the settings menu.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023