COD Mobile Weapon Tier List: Best Guns in Call of Duty Mobile Ranked (2023)

Image: Activision

The amount of guns available in Call of Duty Mobile is pretty outstanding. As new seasons hit the mobile game, so do new guns. Perfecting your loadout can be tricky unless you know which guns are worth your time and considered the best. This guide will rank the best guns currently in Call of Duty Mobile.

Ranking the Best Guns in Call of Duty: Mobile

Since the game has so many guns, we will be taking the two best guns from each weapon category and going into detail about them — for example, SMG, Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and so on. Check out our ranked tier list below for the best guns in Call of Duty Mobile, and read further for a brief description of each.

Tier Guns S MW11, R9-0, CBR4, PPSh-41, Holger 26, M13, DL Q33, SKS. A .50GS, KRM-262, S36, Kilo 141, ZRG 20mm, SP-R 208.

Best Pistols in Call of Duty: Mobile

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pistols are underrated and can get you out of a pickle and potentially save you from being killed. Here are the best pistols in Call of Duty: Mobile.

MW11

Secondary weapons are as crucial as primary, meaning you’ll need to have the best of the best. The best secondary pistol is the MW11, especially after the incredible buff it got in the recent season. The firing rate is superb, and the ammo capacity is enough to kill an enemy in one clip whenever you’re in a pinch.

.50GS

Next, the .50GS is a beast of a Desert Eagle that earns the name as one of the best handguns in the game. This bad boy packs a punch, and it may not be as quick as the MW11, but it’s incredibly powerful that’s deadly with the proper attachments.

Best Shotguns in Call of Duty: Mobile

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s no better feeling than blowing away your opponents with one shot in a crowded room. Shotguns make this happen, making them one of the most fun guns to play with! Let’s go over the best shotguns in Call of Duty: Mobile.

R9-0

The best shotgun is the R9-0. It’s the perfect balance for a shotgun as it’s a great a mix between semi-automatic and pump-action, with a fast firing rate. Missing a shot is okay with this gun, as you can fire off another one quickly to kill the enemy.

KRM-262

The only contender against the R9-0 is the KRM-262 shotgun. With the ability to neutralize enemies in close quarters, it is also known to be one of the best shotguns for mid to long ranges. The bullet spread is small enough to allow players to make mistakes and still succeed in landing shots on opponents.

Best SMGs in Call of Duty: Mobile

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

SMGs are usually less powerful than Assault Rifles, but this isn’t always true. Two SMGs are considered as powerful, if not stronger, than most Assault Rifles in the game — CBR4 and PPSh-41.

CBR4

As mentioned in my best SMGs in Call of Duty Mobile guide, the CBR4 is the top dog in this gun class. It had some issues with being nerfed in recent seasons, but that doesn’t stop it from still being overpowered. The reload speeds are instant, the aim-down sight speed is quick, and the damage is enough to tear through a group of enemies. Without a doubt, choose the CBR4 if you’re looking for a loadout with an SMG.

PPSh-41

The PPSh-41 is another top choice for SMGs, with one of the highest firing rates out of all the other options. The damage doesn’t slope down as you shoot from greater distances, preventing the need for players to have to get up close and personal. It also is excellent for clearing out rooms, with a feel of an Assault Rifle.

Best Light Machine Guns in Call of Duty: Mobile

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Light Machine Guns always make you feel like you have a portable turret. All of the LMG are strong in Call of Duty: Mobile, but two have made a name for themselves in the current meta.

Holger 26

It’s not up for debate on the best Light Machine Gun in Call of Duty Mobile, as it easily goes to the Holger 26. Not always a standout gun, but recent buffs pushed it above the rest of the competition. The most critical stats were improved for the LMG, such as enhanced damage, overall range, and reduced bullet spread for better accuracy.

S36

Second, the S36 keeps a steady damage output whether you are shooting from close range or greater distances. What makes the S36 stand out, though, is its low recoil, which makes it very easy to use and can help improve accuracy, especially for newcomers to the game.

Best Assault Rifles in Call of Duty: Mobile

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assault Rifle is one of the most commonly used classes due to the consistency provided in the guns available. Here are the two best Assault Rifles in Call of Duty: Mobile.

M13

The M13 has consistently made it to the top gun list for all entries of Call of Duty, and COD Mobile is no different. The M13 is the best assault rifle currently in the mobile game due to how easy it is to use and the damage and range it can provide on a reliable basis. Also, the fact that there are an endless amount of attachments that can improve its overall effectiveness makes it not only the best Assault Rifle but one of the best guns in the game.

Kilo 141

The Kilo 141 has been a popular Assault Rifle among fans due to its perfect combination of low recoil and high damage output. It is one of the most reliable guns in the game, as the damage output remains high no matter how far you’re gunning enemies down. With the proper attachments and sidearm, your loadout will be complete with Kilo 141 as your primary.

Best Sniper Rifles in Call of Duty: Mobile

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The definition of satisfaction is sniping an enemy who is entirely unaware of your whereabouts. Snipers make this happen, and there are a couple weapons that make the job easier.

DL Q33

There’s no better feeling than sniping an enemy from across the map. You can easily accomplish this feat using the DL Q33 Sniper Rifle, as it is simply the best Sniper in Call of Duty Mobile. With pinpoint accuracy at long range, the consistency of one-shot kills it can execute, and the high fire rate put this beast in a league of its own.

ZRG 20mm

The ZRG 20mm is a solid backup choice, with incredible damage at enemies closer to 56 meters. The damage can drop off once enemies are 56 meters and farther, but that doesn’t mean you can’t kill opponents across the map — you’ll just need to with two shots. Still, this is the best sniper for close range as it has high movement and sprint speeds.

Best Marksman in Call of Duty: Mobile

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Marksman is a hybrid class between Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles. Being a mix between the two reduces the strengths in both categories, but two are still considered some of the best guns in Call of Duty: Mobile.

SKS

The Marksman class is underutilized, and I believe it’s because players aren’t aware of how powerful they can be — especially when selecting SKS. SKS is the best Marksman weapon in Call of Duty Mobile, as it is the only one that provides consistent one-shot kills by head and two-shot kills below the head. It’s not the most accessible gun for beginners, but skilled players will find their kill-to-death ratio to improve due to how quickly the SKS can kill opponents.

SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 is the second-best Marksman in Call of Duty Mobile. It could be better regarding range in its base form, but players can fix this with the right attachments. There’s a wide array of available attachments for the SP-R 208, giving players leeway to make this Marksman one of the game’s best.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023