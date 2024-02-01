Can You Sheath Your Weapon in Enshrouded?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you accidentally attack your base’s furniture frequently, you might decide to hold a consumable item to prevent that from happening. However, doing so can cause you to unintentionally use it in front of an enemy later. At that point, one might ask if you can sheath weapons in Enshrouded.

Is There a Way to Sheath Weapons in Enshrouded?

Unfortunately, you can’t sheath weapons in Enshrouded. You’ll always have something at your hand due to how the game’s UI works. Even if you have nothing in your hand, a click will cause your character to punch whatever is in front of them. While this isn’t a problem for most players, it could compel you to hold a random item to avoid inadvertent attacks within your base. Sadly, if you’re like me and forget that you’re holding a piece of meat instead of a sword, your character will start eating just as you sneak up behind a powerful enemy instead of delivering a backstab.

Thankfully, there’s a workaround that might prevent you from accidentally using an item or attacking something you didn’t want to. I like to hold items that don’t trigger an attack or usage when I click my mouse to check something outside the game. For instance, you can have your character holding the Building Hammer. However, you still have to remember which item is in your hand before you get yourself in a dangerous situation. Please note that holding something like Dirt or Shroud Liquid won’t work since your character will throw a punch if you press the Use Item button when holding one of those items.

This workaround alone can prevent your character from attacking and breaking things you didn’t intend to, especially if those things are explosive barrels in the middle of the Shroud. While this solution is somewhat decent, it requires vigilance in monitoring your held item and swiftly selecting the weapon needed for any imminent combat encounter.

