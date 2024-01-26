With the importance of crafting in Enshrouded, knowing where you can get all the resources in the game is essential. Shroud Liquid is a resource used to create potions and other items at the Alchemist, so it’s best to learn where to find it for protection against enemies.

Shroud Liquid is relatively easy to farm once you understand where it spawns and what it looks like. Read further to learn how to get Shroud Liquid in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Shroud Liquid in Enshrouded

Enshrouded players can get Shroud Liquid from Mushrooms in Shroud zones. The large white mushrooms are easy to spot, usually found in groups and clumped together. You can see an example of the Mushrooms with Shroud Liquid in the image attached below.

Once you find a Mushroom, you only need to press the “collect” button when close to it to acquire Shroud Liquid. In other words, you don’t need a Pickaxe or Rake to collect Shroud Liquid.

What is Shroud Liquid Used for in Enshrouded?

Shroud Liquid is an essential resource for crafting certain items in Enshrouded. Some examples include Shroud Survival Flasks and the Flask of the Fell, two flasks that can make your explorations much more manageable. The Shroud Survival Flasks allow you to stay in Enshrouded Zones for an extra two minutes, while Flask of the Fell will increase your overall Stamina for a set amount of time.

Additionally, players can use Shroud Liquid to craft Goo and Shroud Cores which are two advanced crafting materials that can upgrade the Flame Altar at your base. Upgrading the Flame Altar is a must as it will increase your Building Area limit, the amount of time you can stay in the Shroud, and even raise your Character Attribute Bonuses.

Simply put, collecting Shroud Liquid is a must, as it can improve your overall survivability in the game. Always make sure to stop at big white mushrooms in Enshrouded Zones and collect Shroud Liquid whenever you have a chance so you never run out.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2024