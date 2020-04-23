Can Your PC Run XCOM: Chimera Squad? – System Requirements

XCOM: Chimera Squad is a smaller entry in the seminal strategy series, focusing on a group of agents as they attempt to protect City 31, a model city for peace between humans and aliens. Being a turn-based strategy game, performance isn’t the most important thing in the world for XCOM: Chimera Squad, but you probably still want a high resolution and a smooth framerate to get the most enjoyment out of the game. Thankfully, it doesn’t take a super-powerful PC to run, and its requirements are very similar to XCOM 2’s. XCOM: Chimera Squad will run on just about any relatively modern PC, but the recommended system requirements call for something with a little more power. Here are the system requirements for XCOM: Chimera Squad.
XCOM: Chimera Squad System Requirements
Minimum Requirements
- Operating System – Windows 7 64 bit
- Processor – 2.4 GHz Quad-Core
- Memory – 4GB RAM
- DirectX – Version 11
- Storage – 18GB available space
- Sound – DirectX compatible sound card
- Graphics – 1GB AMD Radeon HD 7770, NVIDIA GeForce 650 or better
Recommended Requirements
- Operating System – Windows 7 64 bit/ Windows 8.1 64 bit/ Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor – 3 GHz Quad-Core
- Memory – 8GB RAM
- DirectX – Version 11
- Storage – 18GB available space
- Sound – DirectX compatible sound card
- Graphics – 2GB AMD Radeon R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 or better
The minimum system requirements aren’t asking for much, as both the AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards listed are incredibly old at this point. For the best textures and highest resolutions, you’re going to want to a much more powerful GTX 980 or R9 290 to push all those pixels. Whether you’re targeting minimum or recommended specifications, you’ll need a pretty powerful processor that is capable of keeping track of all of the units on screen at one time. A quad-core is a must, or else your computer will have a hard time running the game. Regardless, XCOM: Chimera Squad’s minimum system requirements are low enough that most people should be able to play it, but the recommended specifications call for more power than you might think.