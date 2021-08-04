Update 1.31 has arrived for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Tamsoft has now released a new update for the soccer game called Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. This update has been released around four months after patch 1.30 came out on April 20th, 2021.

The previous update added new DLC, while patch 1.31 adds in purchases for various other items that you can get in the game and more. The matchmaking for the game has also improved.

You can read the full patch notes below from the PS4’s update history.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Update 1.31 Patch Notes

The prerequisites for each move and skill in EPISODE: NEW HERO are now listed.

You can purchase slots for online-based players and online-based teams in the CC Shop.

You can purchase custom BGM that plays during Versus and Online Versus matches.

In the matchmaking settings for Online Versus, you can now set to match with the CPU instead of by region by removing “Matchmaking Range” from the settings.

You can now withdraw during Online Versus matches.

When matchmaking for Division Matches, the rating range will no longer gradually expand over time. You will now be matched with any rating from the start. Along with this, the cost limit has been unified to 1600 for all ratings.

Shots that do not use a move have been adjusted to not increase above a certain power.

For the following skills, when more than one player activates an effect, the effect will be triggered for one player. Sunshine Boy, Crushing Blocker, Pressure Monster, For Glory

To know more info about the game, you can visit the official website. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.