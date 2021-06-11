Chivalry 2 How to Throw

Being able to throw whatever you’ve got equipped can come in handy on the battlefields of Chivalry 2. Whether it’s throwing a weapon or item at an enemy or just returning fire from a missed throw attempt at you, throwing is important. Depending on where you’re playing Chivalry 2 the controls for throwing in the game are going to be different. In this guide we’ll explain how to throw in Chivalry 2 regardless of if you are playing on the Xbox, PlayStation, or PC.

How to Throw in Chivalry 2

Xbox – Left Bumper + Right Bumper

PlayStation – Left Bumper + Right Bumper

PC – G Key

Pressing this button(s) on any platform will throw the currently equipped item.

There are many different ways to check your control scheme in Chivalry 2. If you’re on PC you can simply press the F1 button to check your keybinds or controller button layout. If you aren’t feeling the default control scheme the PC version is completely customizable on both the controller and keyboard. Simply head into the Keybindings section of the menu and reorganize them any way you wish.

If you’re new to the world of Chivalry getting the basics down is going to be vital to keeping yourself alive. Familiarizing yourself with all of the available weapons is important, but joining a game with your friends is also a great way to stay on your feet.