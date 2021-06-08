Chivalry 2 possesses an arsenal of deadly weapons to bludgeon, maim, dismember, and impale your foes with. There are over 60 different weapons in-game, though most have to be unlocked by leveling up the appropriate class and subclass first. Even still, there’s a little something for every medieval crusader here, and a wealth of cosmetic options for each.

Chivalry 2 Weapons List: All Available Weapons

Chivalry 2 has over 60+ weapons, and more than 20 heavy and medium shield variants. There’s something in the armory for everyone, whether you prefer the speed of a single blade, or the brutal heft and cleaving power of a war axe. Here are all the weapons available in Chivalry 2, organized by class and slot. The secondary bullet for each weapon is functionally and mechanically the same as the parent bullet – these are slight cosmetic variants of the weapon.

Archer Weapons

Primary

Bow Longbow Recurve Bow

Crossbow Crossbow Recurve Crossbow

Javelin Javeline Pilum

Throwing Axe Francisca Hurlbat



Secondary

Knife Hunting Knife

Hatchet Hunting Hatchet Utility Hatchet

Short Sword Carolingian Katzbalger

Cudgel Holy Water Sprinkler War Club

Axe Horsemans Axe Viking Axe

Falchion Cleaver Falchion Falchion

Mace Flanged Mace Blunt Mace



Shield

Light Shield Light Targe (Mason) Metal Buckler (Mason) Jousting Shield (Agatha) Mini Heater (Agatha)



Vanguard Weapons

Primary

Battle Axe Double Axe Bowtie Axe

War Club Spiked Club

Executioners Axe Beheader Axe Bowed Axe

Greatsword Greatsword Zweihander

Maul Maulnir Spiked Maul

Dane Axe Dane Axe Headsman Axe

Messer Kriegsmesser Maciejowski

Two Handed Hammer Nadziak

Glaive War Scythe

Dagger Knight’s Dagger Dagger Swiss Baselard

Short Sword Carolingian Katzbalger

Hatchet Hunting Hatchet Utility Hatchet

Cudgel Holy Water Sprinkler War Club



Secondary

Knife Hunting Knife



Item

Throwing Mallet Carver’s Mallet Mallet Throwing Rock

Throwing Knife Double Edge Knife Single Edge Knife



Footman Weapons

Primary

Halberd Bardiche Bilhook Halberd

Polehammer Double Sided Hammer Lucerne

Spear Earspoon Partisan

Glaive War Scythe

Sword Arming Sword Broadsword

Morning Star Brutal Morning Star Morning Star

Falchion Cleaver Falchion Falchion

One Handed Spear Leaf Spear Short Spear

Sledgehammer Sledgehammer Blacksmith’s Sledge

Shovel Shovel Pointed Digger

Pickaxe Pickaxe Mattock



Secondary

Knife Hunting Knife

Hatchet Hunting Hatchet Utility Hatchet

Short Sword Carolingian Katzbalger

Cudgel Holy Water Sprinkler War Club

Axe Horseman’s Axe Viking Axe

Mace Flanged Mace Blunt Mace



Shield

Medium Shield (Mason) Round Shield

Medium Heater (Agatha) Medium Heater Lion’s Mane



Knight Weapons

Primary

Longsword Bastard Sword Long Sword

War Axe Beserkers Axe Winged Axe

Heavy Mace Heavy Flanged Mace Grand Mace

Pole Axe Curved Pole Axe Pole Axe

Warhammer Horsemans Pick Warhammer

Axe Horsemans Axe Viking Axe

Falchion Cleaver Falchion Falchion

One Handed Spear Leaf Spear Short Spear

Messer Kriegsmesser Maciejowski

Battle Axe Double Axe Bowtie Axe

Two Handed Hammer Nadziak

Executioners Axe Beheader Axe Bowed Axe



Secondary

Sword Arming Sword Broadsword

Mace Flanged Mace Blunt Mace

Hatchet Hunting Hatchet Utility Hatchet

Short Sword Carlolingian Katzbalger

Morning Star Brutal Morning Star Morning Star



Shield

Heavy Shield Stout Shield (Mason) Kite Shield (Mason) Tower Shield (Agatha) Stalwart (Agatha)



Item

Throwing Knife Double Edge Knife Single Edge Knife

Throwing Axe Francisca Hurlbat



Those are all the weapons in Chivalry 2 as of launch. Again, keep in mind that the secondary bullet for each weapon is simply a cosmetic variant – I.E. a longsword is a longsword is a longsword. Other than the first weapon listed, all the others have to be unlocked by gaining points from matches in Chivalry 2, which will level the classes you play as. Perform well on the battlefield and you’ll fill out you armory in no time.

Chivalry 2 is available now on PC (Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.