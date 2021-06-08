Chivalry 2 Weapons List: All Available Weapons

Chivalry 2 possesses an arsenal of deadly weapons to bludgeon, maim, dismember, and impale your foes with. There are over 60 different weapons in-game, though most have to be unlocked by leveling up the appropriate class and subclass first. Even still, there’s a little something for every medieval crusader here, and a wealth of cosmetic options for each.
Chivalry 2 has over 60+ weapons, and more than 20 heavy and medium shield variants. There’s something in the armory for everyone, whether you prefer the speed of a single blade, or the brutal heft and cleaving power of a war axe. Here are all the weapons available in Chivalry 2, organized by class and slot. The secondary bullet for each weapon is functionally and mechanically the same as the parent bullet – these are slight cosmetic variants of the weapon.
Archer Weapons
Primary
- Bow
- Longbow
- Recurve Bow
- Crossbow
- Crossbow
- Recurve Crossbow
- Javelin
- Javeline
- Pilum
- Throwing Axe
- Francisca
- Hurlbat
Secondary
- Knife
- Hunting Knife
- Hatchet
- Hunting Hatchet
- Utility Hatchet
- Short Sword
- Carolingian
- Katzbalger
- Cudgel
- Holy Water Sprinkler
- War Club
- Axe
- Horsemans Axe
- Viking Axe
- Falchion
- Cleaver Falchion
- Falchion
- Mace
- Flanged Mace
- Blunt Mace
Shield
- Light Shield
- Light Targe (Mason)
- Metal Buckler (Mason)
- Jousting Shield (Agatha)
- Mini Heater (Agatha)
Vanguard Weapons
Primary
- Battle Axe
- Double Axe
- Bowtie Axe
- War Club
- Spiked Club
- Executioners Axe
- Beheader Axe
- Bowed Axe
- Greatsword
- Greatsword
- Zweihander
- Maul
- Maulnir
- Spiked Maul
- Dane Axe
- Dane Axe
- Headsman Axe
- Messer
- Kriegsmesser
- Maciejowski
- Two Handed Hammer
- Nadziak
- Glaive
- War Scythe
- Dagger
- Knight’s Dagger
- Dagger
- Swiss Baselard
- Short Sword
- Carolingian
- Katzbalger
- Hatchet
- Hunting Hatchet
- Utility Hatchet
- Cudgel
- Holy Water Sprinkler
- War Club
Secondary
- Knife
- Hunting Knife
Item
- Throwing Mallet
- Carver’s Mallet
- Mallet
- Throwing Rock
- Throwing Knife
- Double Edge Knife
- Single Edge Knife
Footman Weapons
Primary
- Halberd
- Bardiche
- Bilhook
- Halberd
- Polehammer
- Double Sided Hammer
- Lucerne
- Spear
- Earspoon
- Partisan
- Glaive
- War Scythe
- Sword
- Arming Sword
- Broadsword
- Morning Star
- Brutal Morning Star
- Morning Star
- Falchion
- Cleaver Falchion
- Falchion
- One Handed Spear
- Leaf Spear
- Short Spear
- Sledgehammer
- Sledgehammer
- Blacksmith’s Sledge
- Shovel
- Shovel
- Pointed Digger
- Pickaxe
- Pickaxe
- Mattock
Secondary
- Knife
- Hunting Knife
- Hatchet
- Hunting Hatchet
- Utility Hatchet
- Short Sword
- Carolingian
- Katzbalger
- Cudgel
- Holy Water Sprinkler
- War Club
- Axe
- Horseman’s Axe
- Viking Axe
- Mace
- Flanged Mace
- Blunt Mace
Shield
- Medium Shield (Mason)
- Round Shield
- Medium Heater (Agatha)
- Medium Heater
- Lion’s Mane
Knight Weapons
Primary
- Longsword
- Bastard Sword
- Long Sword
- War Axe
- Beserkers Axe
- Winged Axe
- Heavy Mace
- Heavy Flanged Mace
- Grand Mace
- Pole Axe
- Curved Pole Axe
- Pole Axe
- Warhammer
- Horsemans Pick
- Warhammer
- Axe
- Horsemans Axe
- Viking Axe
- Falchion
- Cleaver Falchion
- Falchion
- One Handed Spear
- Leaf Spear
- Short Spear
- Messer
- Kriegsmesser
- Maciejowski
- Battle Axe
- Double Axe
- Bowtie Axe
- Two Handed Hammer
- Nadziak
- Executioners Axe
- Beheader Axe
- Bowed Axe
Secondary
- Sword
- Arming Sword
- Broadsword
- Mace
- Flanged Mace
- Blunt Mace
- Hatchet
- Hunting Hatchet
- Utility Hatchet
- Short Sword
- Carlolingian
- Katzbalger
- Morning Star
- Brutal Morning Star
- Morning Star
Shield
- Heavy Shield
- Stout Shield (Mason)
- Kite Shield (Mason)
- Tower Shield (Agatha)
- Stalwart (Agatha)
Item
- Throwing Knife
- Double Edge Knife
- Single Edge Knife
- Throwing Axe
- Francisca
- Hurlbat
Those are all the weapons in Chivalry 2 as of launch. Again, keep in mind that the secondary bullet for each weapon is simply a cosmetic variant – I.E. a longsword is a longsword is a longsword. Other than the first weapon listed, all the others have to be unlocked by gaining points from matches in Chivalry 2, which will level the classes you play as. Perform well on the battlefield and you’ll fill out you armory in no time.
Chivalry 2 is available now on PC (Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.