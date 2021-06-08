Chivalry 2 Classes – What Are the Classes and Subclasses

Chivalry 2 has a handful of different classes for players to choose from, and each has additional subclasses that alter how they play. Think of each class and subclass in Chivalry 2 as a separate role within your team. Each has different strengths and weakness that’ll better assist your team as you push for victory. All four classes are available from the start in Chivalry 2, but you’ll need to dedicate some time to playing each if you want to unlock every subclass available.

Chivalry 2 has 4 primary classes with a total of 12 subclasses.

There are four primary classes in Chivalry 2 – Archer, Vanguard, Footman, and Knight – each with a selection of subclasses that alter how each primary class is played. The first subclass for each primary class is unlocked from the start, and to unlock the others you’ll have to gain experience as that class while playing the game.

The four classes and their subclasses are:

Archer Longbowman – long range, poor melee Crossbowman – medium range, decent melee Skirmisher – short range, better melee

Vanguard Devastator – has access to the largest weapons Ambusher – melee/ranged hybrid Raider – can carry two primary weapons

Footman Poleman – long weapons with excellent reach Man-at-Arms agile with 1-handed weapons Field Engineer – support

Knight Officer – melee/support/ranged hybrid Guardian – shield + 1-handed Crusader – tank



The first subclass for each class in Chivalry 2 is unlocked out of the gate (Longbowman, Devastator, Poleman, and Officer), and to unlock the others you simply need to play the game as the associated main class. The second and third subclass for each class is unlocked at levels 4 and 7 respectively.

The more points you earn in a match the faster you’ll unlock the additional subclasses. Complete objectives, get kills and assists, and try not to smack your teammates to maximize how many points you earn in a match. Additionally, each class and subclass has alternative weapons available to them, and these too are earned by leveling up the primary class. Again, it behooves you to play the objective and to efficiently get kills if you plan to level as fast as possible.

Chivalry 2 is available now on PC (Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.