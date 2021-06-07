Chivalry 2 Release Time and Date: What Time Does Chivalry 2 Come Out

The release date for Chivalry 2 is nearly upon us, and the team over at Torn Banner Studios have even shared what time Chivalry 2 will come out. We even know when you can preload the game, which if you are on Xbox or PlayStation you can do now. So, what is the release date and what time does Chivalry 2 come out?

Chivalry 2 releases June 8th at 8am PST/UTC-7; consoles can preload now.

Chivalry 2 releases June 8th on all platforms, per developer Torn Banner Studios. As for the time Chivalry 2 comes out, it will launch simultaneously in all regions at 8am PST/UTC-7. For those that don’t live on the west coast of the United States this translates to:

11am EST/UTC-4

4pm BST/UTC+1

5pm CEST/UTC+2

11pm SGT/UTC+8

That’s what time Chivalry 2 comes out in all major supported regions. Players on console can preload now (it went live on Xbox June 3rd, and PlayStation June 6th), but PC players will have to wait until closer to launch. And by closer to launch I mean “thirty-minutes prior to release.” That’s right, PC fans won’t be able to preload Chivalry 2 until the release date of June 8th at 7:30am PST/UTC-7. To translate those times:

10:30am EST/UTC-4

3:30pm BST/UTC+1

4:30pm CEST/UTC+2

10:30pm SGT/UTC+8

So . . . yeah. Thankfully the beta weighed in at a slim 18GB, so I doubt the full-game will be much larger. Still, if you are a PC player stuck in an area with slow speeds this news remains a downer. That said, everyone eager to play Chivalry 2 on its release date of June 8th will be doing so all at the same time due to the global release time, so missing out on the first hour or two may not be so bad after all. The servers struggled a bit during the crossplay test, so I wouldn’t be surprised if launch if a little rocky.

Chivalry 2 releases June 8th, 2021 for PC (Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

