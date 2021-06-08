Chivalry 2 Servers List: Where Are the Servers Located

Chivalry 2 uses an olde-school server browser for matchmaking, meaning there’s a servers list for those who wish to know if there’s one close enough to their location. As we all know by now, bad server connections and high ping will absolutely ruin your multiplayer experience, so its best to consult the server list to ensure you’re not half away across the Earth from the nearest one. So, what servers are available in Chivalry 2?

Chivalry 2 has servers in 14 different regions, with more than a hundred individual servers total.

Chivalry 2 has servers in 14 different regions spanning the globe. In theory, no matter where you are in the world you should have a server nearby, unless you live in southern Africa, the Middle East or Antarctica.

Even in those areas (except maybe Antarctica) there’s a server region close enough to hopefully keep your ping below 100. I know that’s not optimal, but that’s still playable. The 14 regions with Chivalry 2 servers are:

EU-West

EU-East

EU-South

NA-East

NA-Central

NA-SouthCentral

NA-West

SA-East

Moscow (Asia-East)

Asia-South

Asia-SouthEast

Asia-East

OCE-East

There’s a little more nuance to the servers than those official regions imply. Browsing the servers list in-game reveals there are servers specifically in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Seoul. The exact locations for the other servers are not specified, but the ones above cover quite a few typically neglected areas of the world, such as the Middle East.

Torn Banner Studios have stated that they, “will continue to monitor any additional needs after game launch and look to add more servers as needed.” This translates to more servers in the supported regions first, followed by maybe adding servers to other regions. In short, they plan to support the more populous and in effect stressed servers before even considering adding support for regions where there may or may not be a playerbase.

Chivalry 2 is available now on PC (Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.