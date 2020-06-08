Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics just released for the Nintendo Switch and really comes with something for just about everyone. Between the different board games and card games, there’s hours upon hours of fun here either as a single player or with friends locally or online. One of the really nice surprises in the game was the inclusion of a special equivalent of a 52nd game with the Piano. The Piano allows you to play freely with the small keyboard as a little bonus essentially. That was not all though, as the Piano has a special mode that turns it into a Synthesizer and this guide will tell you how you can do just this.

How To Turn Piano Into Synthesizer

The basic Piano included in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is quite small, which means you might get tired of it before too long after you start playing. To help add some longevity to the Piano though, the developer made a special somewhat hidden mode for it that turns it into a Synthesizer.

To start, you will have to be playing in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch, whether that is taking the system out of the dock or just playing on a Nintendo Switch Lite. Now go to the games menu and find the Piano and open it. Make sure to go through any tutorials if it is your first time playing and just make sure you get to the keyboard itself.

Once you get to the keyboard itself, there isn’t a button to hit or anything to turn the keyboard, but rather you need to flip your Nintendo Switch while in handheld mode completely upside down. By doing this, the screen will not look like the above image, which has four options for you to choose in the bottom right corner. Press any of the three buttons and start playing the keyboard. This will turn the keyboard instantly into a synthesizer that you can continue to use by performing the same steps again.

- This article was updated on:June 8th, 2020