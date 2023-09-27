COD Warzone DOOM Bundle: Release Date, Weapons, and Price

Image: Activision

Call of Duty has had its fair share of crossovers over the years, and with the introduction of season 6, there are more to come. One of the most exciting crossovers coming to the game is Doom. Fans of the demon-slaying game will love this crossover as it brings new weapons and cosmetic options. Here is everything you need to know regarding the Doom Bundle, including release date, price, and weapons.

COD Warzone DOOM Bundle Release Date

The COD Wazone Doom Bundle has an official release date of October 9, 2023. This means that, from the time of writing, players will only have to wait just under two weeks to get their hands on the bundle. This information comes directly from the official Call of Duty Blod website.

COD Warzone DOOM Bundle Price

At the time of writing, it’s undetermined what the price of the COD Warzone Doom Bundle will be. That said, if we look at previous bundles the developers have put out, we can expect the price of Doom to be around 2400 COD Points. This amount of COD Points is equivalent to $19.99.

Everything Included in the COD Warzone DOOM Bundle

There are tons of content to look forward to in the COD Warzone DOOM Bundle. According to the Call of Duty website, players can expect to fully deck out in DOOM gear when the bundle officially goes live on October 9, 2023. Below is a compiled list of everything included.

Pro-Tuned “Super Shotgun” featuring Vintage Tracers and Pixel Spray Death Effect.

Chainsaw Melee Blueprint featuring Pixel Spray Death Effect.

Doomguy Gunscreen.

Doom Weapon Charm

Cacodemon Sticker

Slayer Sticker

Doom Loading Screen

Gibs Emblem

Healthy Mug Emblem

Animated Lost Soul Emblem

Animated POV Emblem

As a DOOM fan, I cannot wait to add the demon-slaying gear to my Call of Duty game. Activision plans to stay true to the DOOM series, as they mention on the COD Blog that the Super Shotgun and Chainsaw are reminiscent of the classic Doom graphics.

