How to Fix ‘One or More Warzone DLC Packs are Out of Date’ Error in CoD

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players will be familiar with getting a range of errors from time to time and one of these is the “packs are out of date error”. When you are trying to enjoy some Warzone 2, we know the last thing you’d be wanting to deal with is an error appearing. This article will take you through everything you need to know about fixing the “One or More Warzone DLC Packs are Out of Date Error” for CoD.

Fixing the One or More Warzone DLC Packs are Out of Date Error in Call of Duty Warzone 2

In order to fix this error, make sure to check if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has all the packs it needs or if there is an update. Install the related update/and or pack which will likely appear and boot up the game again — this should fix the error for you. We have listed below different ways you can check for updates on various platforms, I wouldn’t want you spending any more time trying to fix this issue!

PlayStation: Press the options button when hovering over Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on the home screen and press “Check for Update”. You can also select “Manage Game Content” instead to check you have all the Warzone packs.

Xbox: Go to your console settings, navigate to the System section, and then "Updates". Make sure that all of your automatic updates are on and try to launch Warzone 2 again. You can also press the menu button when on the game to manage the game content and check you have all the packs.

Go to your console settings, navigate to the System section, and then “Updates”. Make sure that all of your automatic updates are on and try to launch Warzone 2 again. You can also press the menu button when on the game to manage the game content and check you have all the packs. Steam: Navigate to where Warzone 2 is and then right-click on the game. Go to the Properties, then “Updates”. Make sure that automatic updates are turned on and try to launch the game again.

If none of that seems to be working for fixing the error, there is a possibility it is on the developer side and it has happened before. This is where you will likely have to wait for a fix to go out by the development team before it is fully fixed. Nonetheless, you shouldn’t have to wait too long to get past the error generally.

Is the “One or More Warzone DLC Packs are Out of Date” Error Common?

This error will commonly only happen if you haven’t got the related Warzone 2 game packs or haven’t updated the game to the latest version. These both would mean that you wouldn’t have the latest parts of Warzone appropriately installed.

After you have fixed the Warzone DLC packs you can get back to trying to acquire some of the best weapon blueprints. We know how useful these can be and after fixing an error it is certainly a way to reward yourself!

- This article was updated on May 10th, 2023