Call of Duty Haunting Event: Start Date, Rewards, Skins, and More for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty The Haunting is the annual Halloween event that brings new limited-time modes, rewards, skins, and more. This year, there are a lot of great cross-over skins to enjoy. Here is everything you need to know about the Call of Duty The Haunting event.

Call of Duty Haunting Start and End Dates

Call of Duty The Haunting starts on October 17 alongside the launch of Season 6 Reloaded. The Haunting event will continue through to the start of Season 7 which should be around November 8.

All Call of Duty Haunting LTM Modes

Call of Duty The Haunting will feature four limited-time game modes. These are Operation Nightmare, Zombie Royale, Vondead, and Vondead Lockdown.

Operation Nightmare sounds like a DMZ mode where you drop into Al Mazrah at night and hunt “Most Wanted” monsters. The monsters that have been identified are “The Pharaoh,” “Swamp Creature,” “Evil Spirits,” and “The Butcher.”

Vondead sounds like another DMZ mode where you’ll enter Vondel at night and experience the transformed Excursion Zone. There will be demonic altars to destroy and “The Butcher” to take down.

Vondead Lockdown is a Battle Royale that plays like Hardpoint where you need to capture and hold zones in the nighttime variant of Vondel.

Zombie Royale is a popular LTM that plays like a Battle Royale, but when you die, you become a zombie that can hunt down other teams. Once you’re slain as a zombie, you’re gone for good. But, there are ways to return to human form when a zombie.

All Call of Duty Haunting Rewards

During the Call of Duty The Haunting event, you’ll collect a limited-time currency called Captured Souls by defeating monsters and getting kills which you can then use to unlock The Haunting rewards.

We aren’t sure what the rewards are just yet, but we know they will likely be calling cards, blueprints, and more.

There will also be two limited-time pieces of equipment to enjoy. Sound Veil Scream is a Field Upgrade that acts as a Suppression Mine and fills the air with the screams of the dead when detonated. Decoyr Grenade is a Tactical grenade that fills the air with monstrous sounds as well as gunfire.

There’s also the Bloodseeker Grenade, Haunted Box, and jump scares within lootable containers.

All Call of Duty Haunting Skins

Arguably the most exciting part about the Call of Duty The Haunting event is the skins. There are tons of Operator skins and fun weapon cosmetics that’ll let you play as your favorite monsters from other franchises.

There’s a lot to cover: the Season 6 battle pass showcases Spawn. From there, we’re getting the Creepy Clown, Violator, Disruptor, Soul Crusher, and Nikto Spawn and Burned Spawn outfits. We’re also getting Gaia, a Groot-looking skin not associated with Spawn.

If that wasn’t enough, The Haunting is bringing us Diablo 4 Inarius and Lilith skins, Skeletor from Masters of the Universe, Alucard from Hellsing, Ash from Evil Dead, and a long-ranged shotgun and chainsaw inspired by DOOM.

There will also be two map reskins during The Haunting. El Asilo and Embassy will be “halloween-ified” to fit The Haunting event vibe.

