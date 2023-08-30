COD Warzone Lara Croft Skin: Tomb Raider Bundle Release Date, Price, and Weapons

Image: Activision

Lara Croft is one of the most iconic female characters in the video game world. It only makes sense that one of the biggest franchises, Call of Duty, was going to a crossover with the legendary Tomb Raider. Are you excited about the new operator in COD Warzone? We have everything you need to know in this guide covering the release date, weapons, and more for the Tomb Raider bundle pack!

COD Warzone Tomb Raider Bundle Release Date

Players can claim the Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle for COD Warzone when it releases on September 9, 2023. This comes during the Season 05 Reloaded for the popular online game. Season 05 Reloaded officially starts on August 30, 2023.

COD Warzone Tomd Raider Bundle Price

The pack is expected to cost 2,400 COD Points and can be purchased directly from the in-game store when it officially launches. This price is just an estimate since Activision hasn’t confirmed the actual cost, but it seems accurate, considering this is the average price for previous bundles in COD Warzone. 2,400 COD Points is equivalent to $19.99 US dollars.

Related: COD Warzone Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage: Skins, Release Date, Bundles, and Leaks

Everything Included in the COD Warzone Tomb Raider Bundle

There are a lot of goodies players can look forward to that will be included in the Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle. Fans of Tomb Raider will love this, as the iconic pistols Lara Croft uses in the video games are included! Check out everything that is included below.

Lara Croft Operator Skin

Ice Axe Melee Weapon Blueprint

Mythic Defender SMG Weapon Blueprint

Mach-5 Dual Pistol Weapon Blueprint

Play for Sport Finishing Move

Tomb Buggy Chop Top Vehicle Skin

Tomb Raider Loading Screen

Lara Croft Sticker

Tomb Raider Emblem

No Tomb Raider fan will want to miss out on this extensive content drop. All this can be yours when the content officially launches during Season 05 Reloaded. If you want to see any other content coming to Call of Duty Warzone, feel free to check out the official blog post from the Call of Duty website. Additional bundles are coming, such as Mace Operator Bundle and the famous rapper 21 Savage.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2023