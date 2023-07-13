COD Warzone Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage: Skins, Release Date, Bundles, and Leaks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Rumor has it that Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage are coming to Call of Duty Warzone. Since Activision is getting more adventurous with its skins lately (just look at The Boys skins and the Whisker Tango cat skins), it’s not a stretch to imagine Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage as playable Operators in Warzone. Here is everything we know about 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj coming to Warzone.

COD Warzone Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage Bundle Release Date

CharlieIntel on Twitter, a very reputable source for all things Call of Duty Warzone, has mentioned a tweet from Call of Duty leaker HeyImAlaix saying that 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj are “supposedly” coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Data miners have found references to 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj becoming Operators in Modern Warfare II and Warzone. (via @HeyImAlaix) — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 12, 2023

HeyImAlaix is Call of Duty dataminer that has correctly predicted maps, skins, and general changes in the past. If HeyImAlaix is right, then we could see Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage as playable characters in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5.

COD Warzone 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj Bundles

Whether the dataminers are trolling and looking for likes in Warzone Season 4’s dry spell or not, a Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage bundle would be huge for Activision. Nicki Minaj is a voluptuous rapper and pop star which gamers will love to play as (cue Chun-Li in Fortnite) and 21 Savage is a popular rapper who will also appear to many gamers.

If we see a Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage bundle in Warzone Season 5, the bundle would obviously include Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage as playable Operators. From there, I guess there would be two weapon blueprints whose theme could be highlighting the songs of the artists. We’d likely get a vehicle ski, weapon charm, an emblem, and other cosmetic items to match.

Though it still isn’t set in stone that we will get the Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage bundle in Warzone, it would be really cool to see. I think the datamine leaks could very well come to fruition if Activision plays their cards right.

COD Warzone Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage Bundle Price

Based on the most recent The Boys bundle and Whisker Tango bundle, I can accurately guess that the Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage bundle will cost 2400 COD Points which equates to $19.99 USD.

Though the Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage bundle could be sold at a premium, you might want to start saving up your COD Points to afford the upcoming bundle – if it turns out to be true.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023