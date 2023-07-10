The Boys X Call of Duty: Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir Release Date, Price, and Bundles

Image: Activision

Call of Duty Season 04 has been a wild ride so far, and Activision isn’t done yet — as the developer has just announced a crossover with the hit show The Boys. This new content update will consist of bundles for popular characters of the show, making it a must-buy for fans of the series. Here is everything you need to know regarding the Call of Duty crossover with The Boys, including release date, price, and bundles.

The Boys X Call of Duty Bundles Information

The new Call of Duty 04 Reloaded content update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone launches across all platforms on July 12, 2023, at 9 AM PT. This update will bring new The Boys bundles — one available at the launch of the update and the other two a little further down the road. Read on to find out everything included in these bundles and their official release dates.

The Boys: Starlight Bundle for Call of Duty

Image: Activision

Starlight is one of the members of “The Seven” in the famous show, and she is bringing some of her style to Call of Duty. The Starlight bundle consists of three tracer weapon blueprints: Des Moines Defender Assault Rifle, World Saver SMG, and the Blinding Light Sidearm. Not only that, but the bundle also includes a brand-new Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem! Coming to Call of Duty on July 12, 2023 — the Starlight Bundle is priced at 2,400 COD Points, equivalent to $19.99.

The Boys: Homelander Bundle for Call of Duty

Image: Activision

Leader of the superhero team, The Seven, Homelander is coming to Call of Duty in the brand new The Boys crossover. Besides the nice look of Homelander, the bundle also includes a brand new finisher move called “Laser Everyone,” along with three new weapon blueprints. The first weapon blueprint is the Bravado Assault Rifle, the second is Pro-Tuned Vought Issue, and the third is the Superiority Complex SMG!

Additionally, the Homelander bundle will include a brand-new Weapon Decal, Emblem, Loading Screen, and Weapon Charm. Homelander bundle is coming to Call of Duty on July 16, 2023, and will cost players 2400 COD Points, equivalent to $19.99.

The Boys: Black Noir Bundle for Call of Duty

Image: Activision

The silent and mysterious member of The Seven, “Black Noir,” is also coming to Call of Duty in The Boys crossover. Outside of the operator himself, the Black Noir bundle comes with two tracer weapon blueprints — the Unspoken Word Sniper Rifle and the Quiet Rage Assault Rifle. Black Noir also brings a melee tool to the game that can potentially complete a loadout and execute the brand-new finishing move called “Shhh.”

Besides that, players can expect a new Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem in the Black Noir Bundle. The Black Noir Bundle will release on July 20, 2023, costing players 2400 COD Points, or $19.99.

- This article was updated on July 10th, 2023