Update 2.4 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Update 1.66 was released not too long ago for consoles only and that fixed a ton of issues with Conan Exiles. Well today a new patch has been released exclusively for the PC version of the game.

Today’s patch isn’t very large, although it does make the game more stable in many areas. Most of the update’s purpose is to fix some minor bugs in the game. You can read the full patch notes and a message from developer Funcom below.

Conan Exiles Update 2.4 Patch Notes (PC)

“Greetings, Exiles!

We’re releasing a stability patch that addresses the issues introduced with June 2nd’s patch. This includes crashes and freezing issues, especially after teleporting and using the maproom. This patch also addresses issues when loading into custom map mods and other similarly reported issues since yesterday’s patch. We have also reapplied two stability hotfixes released last week.

Thank you everybody for your feedback and patience while we’ve addressed this issue. Stay safe.

Please remember that updates can mess with your installed mods. We suggest taking a backup of your current database before updating to any new patch if you have mods installed.”

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue with player teleports (Death, Character Creation, Admin Teleport, Map Rooms, etc) hanging due to a corrupted environment .pak file.

Fixed the ability to load mod map files while making a custom single player game.

Fixed a crash related to loading into a map with a huge modlist.

For more info about this update, you can visit the official website. Conan Exiles is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.