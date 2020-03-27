Control – Put a Record On Guide – Jukebox Location

Control’s new Expeditions mode provides a new endgame activity for expert players to test their mettle, but getting started with the new mode involves finding a jukebox that is tucked away in another room somewhere. The introductory Expeditions quest in Control does feature some combat, but finding the jukebox itself might actually be the most challenging part of the mission. Thankfully, it’s not too far away from the start of the quest, so you’ll be able to return to it easily when you want to spend some jukebox tokens. This is how to access Expeditions in Control.

How to Access Expeditions in Control

Expeditions in Control are unlocked via a quest called Put a Record On, which is started by picking up a jukebox token in Central Executive. It’s right next to the control point if you haven’t picked it up already. After obtaining the token, speak to Arish about it. He’ll explain that the token goes to a jukebox that’s nearby, although he doesn’t give you a specific location. If you’re like most people, then you’ve probably looked all over asking yourself “where is that jukebox?” Fortunately, it’s not too far, but you do need to know where to look. From the control point at Central Executive, head southwest. Proceed past the metal detectors and into the door on the right. The jukebox should be sitting in the center of the room.

Upon interacting with the jukebox, you’ll be sent to a mysterious new area. Proceed forward until you come across the central camp. There should be a recording laying around that will spawn several Hiss enemies after listening to it. Kill them all to finish the mission.

What Are Expeditions?

After making your way back to Arish, you’ll learn more about Expeditions in Control. Expeditions are a new endgame activity, requiring jukebox tokens to start. Jukebox tokens can be constructed in increments of 1, 3, and 5 at control points using Source. Expeditions feature multiple difficulty modes, with the rarity of rewards increasing as you climb the difficulties. Higher difficulties also cost more tokens to start, making them much more of a risk. Once you’re in an Expedition, you’ll have 25 minutes to complete all of the provided objectives. If you wrap things up before the timer expires, you’ll get your rewards, but if you take too long, you get nothing. They’re a great way to gear up for the Foundation DLC, which takes place after the main story.