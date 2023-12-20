Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express Answers for Chapter 2

Image: Devsisters

Cookie Run Kingdom is celebrating the holidays with a quiz mystery revolving around Christmas. There are a handful of chapters in the Holiday Express event, but the Chapter 2 questions have given the player base the most trouble.

If you want to score a hundred percent in the Holiday Express event, we can help you get there. This guide will provide all the answers to Chapter 2 questions for the Holiday Express event in the Cookie Run Kingdom.

All Chapter 2 Holiday Express Answers in Cookie Run Kingdom

After Chapter 1 of The Holiday Express, Chapter 2 tasks Linzer and two other detectives with investigating the passengers on board. Check out the grid below for all the answers in Chapter 2 of Holiday Express in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Scene Question Answer and Evidence The Suspects What are the two objects that indicate the time of the incident? 1. A clock next to Old Jolly. The time is stopped around 00:20. The Suspects What about the two objects that allow us to reach such a conclusion? 1. A clock next to Old Jolly. The time is topped around 00:20.

2. Sugar Garnules next to Old Jolly have hardened and faded. The Suspects What are the two pieces of evidence that point at the weapon used in the incident? 1. A candy cane smothered with strawberry jam.

2. Old Jolly’s hat…sticky with strawberry jam. Interrogation One What is Vampire Cookie’s alibi at the time of the incident? Watched the Tree-Lighting Ceremony along with the others in the Dining Car. Interrogation One Anything suspicious about Vampire Cookie? This cookie loves juice. He even coveted the fancy grape juice Old Jolly brought. Interrogation Two What is Angel Cookie’s alibi at the time of the incident? Watched the Tree-Lighting Ceremony along with the others in the Dining Car. Interrogation Two Anything suspicious about Angel Cookie? Noticed an odd look on Angel Cookie’s face when talking to old Jolly during supper. Interrogation Three Which statement was directly related to Carol Cookie and Old Jolly? She was coming up with a poem inspired by the conversation she had with Old Jolly during supper. Interrogation Three Which statements can testify that the three were together? Angel Cookie’s Statement, Carol Cookie’s Statement, and Campire Cookie’s Statements (00:00-01:00) Interrogation Four What is Creme Brulee Cookie’s alibi at the time of the incident? He was practicing in the Banquet Car. Interrogation Four Anything suspicious about this Cookie? Angel Cookie’s Statement and Carol Cookie’s Statements (22:00-00:00)

How Many Chapters Are There in Holiday Express Cookie Run Kingdom?

There are a total of five chapters in the Holiday Express event in the Cookie Run Kingdom. Each chapter has its own set of questions, and the further you progress, the more the story will evolve. Each chapter has about the same amount of questions as Chapter 2, so be prepared for that.

I don’t want to get into spoilers, but I highly recommend you progress until the end of Chapter 5 where a twist comes into play that you for sure did not see coming! There is nothing better than a mystery like this around the holidays.

Holiday Express Rewards in Cookie Run Kingdom

Completing all the chapters for the Holiday Express event in the Cookie Run Kingdom, you will be rewarded plenty for your efforts. Players will receive EXP Star Jelly, Gold, Crystals, Rainbow Cubes, and Jamguine Brooches. In addition to those fantastic rewards, players will earn a unique Agatha Crispy title for completing all the event’s achievements.

That’s all you need to know about all the answers to the questions in Chapter 2 of Holiday Express Cookie Run Kingdom. We hope this has helped you successfully ace the test and gave you a good leg to stand on going into chapter 3!

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023