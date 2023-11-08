Coral Island Cooking Guide: Full Recipe List

Image: Stairway Games

Coral Island is a cozy farming sim game with many good qualities, like cooking! In this guide, we will explore all the recipes in Coral Island and how to unlock them.

All Recipes in Coral Island

Coral Island has a bunch of different recipes for your cooking needs. There are nine different utensils and cookware that you can combine with tasty ingredients to create some fantastic meals. The following recipe sections are broken down into the proper cookware, so feel free to bounce around the guide with the table of contents.

Table of Contents

All Blender Recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Green Smoothies Any vegetables Guacamole Avocado, Tomato, Garlic Hummus Peas, Olive Oil Ice Cream Milk Jamu Ginger, Honey, Ginseng Ketchup Tomato, Gourmet Salt Peanut Butter Almond, Butter Smoothies Any Fruit(s) Wasabi Paste Wasabi

All Ceramic Bowl Recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Cenil Coconut, Sugar, Taro Root Egg Custard Milk, Sugar, Egg Es Cendol Syrup, Coconut, Rice Flour Es Doger Syrup, Coconut, Sweet Potato, Milk Klepon Coconut, Rice Flour, Sugar Puree Any fruits or vegetables Yogurt Milk Wakame Seaweed x2

All Chef Knife Recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Fish Sandwich Any fish, Lettuce, Bread, Shallot Fresh Salad Any vegetables Rainbow Sandwich Any vegetables, Tomato, Bread, Mayonaise Sashimi Any fish, Wasabi Sushi Any fish, Rice Whole Coconut Drink Coconut

All Frying Pan Recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Banana Fritter Oil, Flour, Banana Beet Chip Oil, Beet Falafel Oil, Peas, Cucumber Fried Rice Any vegetables, Rice, Egg, Shallot Fried Tempeh Oil, Tempeh Kale Chip Canola Oil Omurice Rice, Egg, Ketchup, Carrot Pad Thai Any vegetables, Shrimp, Wheat Flour, Lemon Peyek Any caterpillar, Almond, Wheat Flour Potato Chip Canola Oil, Potato Roasted Almonds Almond Roasted Chestnut Chestnut Roasted Mushroom Mushroom, Olive Oil, Basil Sweet Potato Chip Oil, Sweet Potato Sweet Potato Poutine Oil, Cheese, Sweet Potato

All Grill Recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Assorted Grill Platter Any vegetables x2 Bug Jerky Any insect Corn on the Cob Butter, Corn Grilled Fish Any fish Herbed Tempeh Gourmet, Salt, Basil, Tempeh Smoked Fish Any fish except for Salmon Smoke Salmon Salmon, Wood Summer Burger Cheese, Bread, Shallot, Pineapple

All Oven recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Apple Pie Butter, Honey, Wheat Flour, Apple Bread Flour Butter Croissant Milk, Flour, Butter Chocolate Chip Muffins Egg, Flour, Cocoa Bean Cookies Flour, Butter, Cocoa Bean Eggplant Lasagna Cheese, Tomato, Eggplant Fruit Tart Any fruit x2, Sugar, Wheat Flour Hawaiian Pizza Wheat Flour, Pineapple, Cheese Jackfruit Casserole Milk, Mushroom, Potato, Jackfruit Kue Kancing Sugar, Flour, Egg Minced Jackfruit Pie Butter, Flour, Jackfruit Mooncake Egg, Flour, Lotus Mushroom Jerky Mushroom Oven Baked Risotto Rice, Cheese, Mushroom, Butter Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Sugar, Flour, Pineapple Pizza Cheese, Mushroom, Wheat Flour, Tomato Pumpkin Pie Sugar, Egg, Flour, Pumpkin Raisin Grape Ratatouille Tomato, Eggplant, Olive, Bell Pepper Red Velvet Cake Milk, Egg, Flour, Strawberry Vegetable Jerk Any vegetables

All Pot Recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Basil Pesto Pasta Tomato, Wheat Flour, Basil Clam Chowder Milk, Clam Fish Soup Any vegetables, Any fish, Sake Gnocchi Flour, Butter, Potato, Cheese Green Curry Peas, Coconut, Bell Pepper, Basil Hard-Boiled Duck Egg Duck Egg Hard-Boiled Egg Egg Hard-Boild Quail Egg Quail Egg Hot Cocoa Milk, Cocoa Bean Kue Lapis Coconut Sugar, Taro Root Lodeh Any vegetables, Coconut, Tempeh, Eggplant Red Curry Coconut, Hot Pepper, Shallot, Carrot Seafood Ramen Any fish, Mussel, Wheat Flour Stew Mushroom, Potato Stone Soup Any ingredient, Stone Tomato Soup Tomato Veggie Ramen Kombu, Mushroom, Wheat Flour Wild Mushroom Polenta Mushroom, Corn

All Seasoning Set Recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Burrito Any vegetables, Cheese, Soybean, Tortilla Edamame Peas Lettuce Wrap Lettuce, Soybean Onigiri Rice Slimy Okra Okra, Slime Goop Spicy Sauerkraut Hot Pepper Red Cabbage

All Skillet Recipes in Coral Island

Recipe Ingredients Cauliflower Casserole Califlower, Flour, Potato Fish Taco Any fish, Tortilla, Mayonnaise Hashbrowns Egg, Flour, Potato Pancakes Any fruit, Wheat Flour, Maple Syrup Pepper and Mushroom Flatbread Mushroom, Flour, Bell Pepper Popiah Shrimp, Carrot, Bamboo Shoot Sauteed Chard Oil, Chard Scrambled Egg Milk, Egg Serabi Coconut, Rice Flour, Sugar, Gourmet Salt Spring Frittata Any vegetables, Egg Sunny-Side-Up Eggs Egg Tortilla Wheat Flour Vegan Taco Any vegetables, Tortilla, Kracha

How to Start Cooking in Coral Island

Players won’t be able to make all the recipes in this guide immediately. Instead, players must upgrade their farmhouse to the appropriate level, where it adds a kitchen to cook food. To do this, complete the Home Sweet Home quest by bringing 50 pieces of Wood and 20 stones to the Carpenter, who will then rebuild your house to a better condition.

Once that is done collect 100x Wood, 50x Stone, and 5x Bronze Bar for the Carpenter, who will then provide an option to upgrade the house to include the kitchen.

How to Get Cooking Utensils in Coral Island

Players will need to purchase utensils to start cooking in their new kitchen. To buy new utensils for the kitchen, head to the Socket and Pan shop in town and buy what’s available. All utensils won’t be available from the start, so purchase what is available and return to the Socket and Pan shop in a few in-game days. Remember to visit the shop as much as possible; you will eventually have all the utensils mentioned in this guide.

