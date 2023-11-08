Coral Island Cooking Guide: Full Recipe List

Coral Island is a cozy farming sim game with many good qualities, like cooking! In this guide, we will explore all the recipes in Coral Island and how to unlock them.
All Recipes in Coral Island
Coral Island has a bunch of different recipes for your cooking needs. There are nine different utensils and cookware that you can combine with tasty ingredients to create some fantastic meals. The following recipe sections are broken down into the proper cookware, so feel free to bounce around the guide with the table of contents.
Players won’t be able to make all the recipes in this guide immediately. Instead, players must upgrade their farmhouse to the appropriate level, where it adds a kitchen to cook food. To do this, complete the Home Sweet Home quest by bringing 50 pieces of Wood and 20 stones to the Carpenter, who will then rebuild your house to a better condition.
Once that is done collect 100x Wood, 50x Stone, and 5x Bronze Bar for the Carpenter, who will then provide an option to upgrade the house to include the kitchen.
How to Get Cooking Utensils in Coral Island
Players will need to purchase utensils to start cooking in their new kitchen. To buy new utensils for the kitchen, head to the Socket and Pan shop in town and buy what’s available. All utensils won’t be available from the start, so purchase what is available and return to the Socket and Pan shop in a few in-game days. Remember to visit the shop as much as possible; you will eventually have all the utensils mentioned in this guide.
- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023
