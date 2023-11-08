Coral Island Cooking Guide: Full Recipe List

A complete list of all the recipes in Coral Island!

November 8th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
All Cooking Recipes in Coral Island
Coral Island is a cozy farming sim game with many good qualities, like cooking! In this guide, we will explore all the recipes in Coral Island and how to unlock them.

All Recipes in Coral Island

Coral Island has a bunch of different recipes for your cooking needs. There are nine different utensils and cookware that you can combine with tasty ingredients to create some fantastic meals. The following recipe sections are broken down into the proper cookware, so feel free to bounce around the guide with the table of contents.

Table of Contents

All Blender Recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
Green SmoothiesAny vegetables
GuacamoleAvocado, Tomato, Garlic
HummusPeas, Olive Oil
Ice CreamMilk
JamuGinger, Honey, Ginseng
KetchupTomato, Gourmet Salt
Peanut ButterAlmond, Butter
SmoothiesAny Fruit(s)
Wasabi PasteWasabi

All Ceramic Bowl Recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
CenilCoconut, Sugar, Taro Root
Egg CustardMilk, Sugar, Egg
Es CendolSyrup, Coconut, Rice Flour
Es DogerSyrup, Coconut, Sweet Potato, Milk
KleponCoconut, Rice Flour, Sugar
PureeAny fruits or vegetables
YogurtMilk
WakameSeaweed x2

All Chef Knife Recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
Fish SandwichAny fish, Lettuce, Bread, Shallot
Fresh SaladAny vegetables
Rainbow SandwichAny vegetables, Tomato, Bread, Mayonaise
SashimiAny fish, Wasabi
SushiAny fish, Rice
Whole Coconut DrinkCoconut

All Frying Pan Recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
Banana FritterOil, Flour, Banana
Beet ChipOil, Beet
FalafelOil, Peas, Cucumber
Fried RiceAny vegetables, Rice, Egg, Shallot
Fried TempehOil, Tempeh
Kale ChipCanola Oil
OmuriceRice, Egg, Ketchup, Carrot
Pad ThaiAny vegetables, Shrimp, Wheat Flour, Lemon
PeyekAny caterpillar, Almond, Wheat Flour
Potato ChipCanola Oil, Potato
Roasted AlmondsAlmond
Roasted ChestnutChestnut
Roasted MushroomMushroom, Olive Oil, Basil
Sweet Potato ChipOil, Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato PoutineOil, Cheese, Sweet Potato

All Grill Recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
Assorted Grill PlatterAny vegetables x2
Bug JerkyAny insect
Corn on the CobButter, Corn
Grilled FishAny fish
Herbed TempehGourmet, Salt, Basil, Tempeh
Smoked FishAny fish except for Salmon
Smoke SalmonSalmon, Wood
Summer BurgerCheese, Bread, Shallot, Pineapple

All Oven recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
Apple PieButter, Honey, Wheat Flour, Apple
BreadFlour
Butter CroissantMilk, Flour, Butter
Chocolate Chip MuffinsEgg, Flour, Cocoa Bean
CookiesFlour, Butter, Cocoa Bean
Eggplant LasagnaCheese, Tomato, Eggplant
Fruit TartAny fruit x2, Sugar, Wheat Flour
Hawaiian PizzaWheat Flour, Pineapple, Cheese
Jackfruit CasseroleMilk, Mushroom, Potato, Jackfruit
Kue KancingSugar, Flour, Egg
Minced Jackfruit PieButter, Flour, Jackfruit
MooncakeEgg, Flour, Lotus
Mushroom JerkyMushroom
Oven Baked RisottoRice, Cheese, Mushroom, Butter
Pineapple Upside-Down CakeSugar, Flour, Pineapple
PizzaCheese, Mushroom, Wheat Flour, Tomato
Pumpkin PieSugar, Egg, Flour, Pumpkin
RaisinGrape
RatatouilleTomato, Eggplant, Olive, Bell Pepper
Red Velvet CakeMilk, Egg, Flour, Strawberry
Vegetable JerkAny vegetables

All Pot Recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
Basil Pesto PastaTomato, Wheat Flour, Basil
Clam ChowderMilk, Clam
Fish SoupAny vegetables, Any fish, Sake
GnocchiFlour, Butter, Potato, Cheese
Green CurryPeas, Coconut, Bell Pepper, Basil
Hard-Boiled Duck EggDuck Egg
Hard-Boiled EggEgg
Hard-Boild Quail EggQuail Egg
Hot CocoaMilk, Cocoa Bean
Kue LapisCoconut Sugar, Taro Root
LodehAny vegetables, Coconut, Tempeh, Eggplant
Red CurryCoconut, Hot Pepper, Shallot, Carrot
Seafood RamenAny fish, Mussel, Wheat Flour
StewMushroom, Potato
Stone SoupAny ingredient, Stone
Tomato SoupTomato
Veggie RamenKombu, Mushroom, Wheat Flour
Wild Mushroom PolentaMushroom, Corn

All Seasoning Set Recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
BurritoAny vegetables, Cheese, Soybean, Tortilla
EdamamePeas
Lettuce WrapLettuce, Soybean
OnigiriRice
Slimy OkraOkra, Slime Goop
Spicy SauerkrautHot Pepper Red Cabbage

All Skillet Recipes in Coral Island

RecipeIngredients
Cauliflower CasseroleCaliflower, Flour, Potato
Fish TacoAny fish, Tortilla, Mayonnaise
HashbrownsEgg, Flour, Potato
PancakesAny fruit, Wheat Flour, Maple Syrup
Pepper and Mushroom FlatbreadMushroom, Flour, Bell Pepper
PopiahShrimp, Carrot, Bamboo Shoot
Sauteed ChardOil, Chard
Scrambled EggMilk, Egg
SerabiCoconut, Rice Flour, Sugar, Gourmet Salt
Spring FrittataAny vegetables, Egg
Sunny-Side-Up EggsEgg
TortillaWheat Flour
Vegan TacoAny vegetables, Tortilla, Kracha

How to Start Cooking in Coral Island

Players won’t be able to make all the recipes in this guide immediately. Instead, players must upgrade their farmhouse to the appropriate level, where it adds a kitchen to cook food. To do this, complete the Home Sweet Home quest by bringing 50 pieces of Wood and 20 stones to the Carpenter, who will then rebuild your house to a better condition.

Once that is done collect 100x Wood, 50x Stone, and 5x Bronze Bar for the Carpenter, who will then provide an option to upgrade the house to include the kitchen.

How to Get Cooking Utensils in Coral Island

Players will need to purchase utensils to start cooking in their new kitchen. To buy new utensils for the kitchen, head to the Socket and Pan shop in town and buy what’s available. All utensils won’t be available from the start, so purchase what is available and return to the Socket and Pan shop in a few in-game days. Remember to visit the shop as much as possible; you will eventually have all the utensils mentioned in this guide.

