All Hello Kitty Island Adventure Cooking Recipes

One of the best parts about Hello Kitty Island Adventure is the ability to cook. With so many recipes in the game, keeping track of the recipes can be challenging! With this guide, you won’t have any more trouble in the kitchen as it will cover all cooking recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

All Cooking Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Below you will find all the cooking recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. We have separated the grid for you corresponding to the kitchen appliance. Use the table of contents to quickly jump to the appliance you’re looking for recipes for.

Table of Contents

Oven Recipes

Food Ingredients Cake Flour Cinnamon Bread Flour + Cinna Bloom Macaron Flour + Toasted Almonds Chocolate Balls Flour + Chocolate Coin Mama’s Apple Pie Flour + Apple Pineapple Stack Cake Flour + Pineapple Milk Bread Flour + Coral Milk Red Bow Apple Pie Flour + Magma Bloom + Apple Strawberry Shortcake Flour + Strawberry Sakura Cake Flour + Sakura Pastry Flour + Candy Cloud Tofu Bread Flour + Tofu

Pizza Oven Recipes

Food Ingredients Dessert Pizza Recipe 1: Dough + Sugarkelp

Recipe 2: Dough + Candy Cloud Fruit Pizza Dough + Apple Alfredo Pizza Dough + Coral Milk Spinip Alfredo Pizza Dough + Coral Milk + Spinip Pumpkin Pizza Dough + Pumpkin Pineapple Pizza Dough + Pineapple Spicy Pizza Dough + Cinna Bloom Tofu Pizza Dough + Tofu Tasty Pizza Dough + Toasted Almonds Veggie Pizza Recipe 1: Dough + Spinip

Recipe 2: Dough + Pumpkin Ultimate Joke Pizza Dough + Pineapple + Tofu

Dessert Maker Recipes

Food Ingredients Cinna Ice Cream Cinna Bloom + Cactus Cream Apple Ice Cream Apple + Cactus Cream Pudding Coral Milk + Cuctus Cream Chocolate Ice Cream Cactus Cream + Chocolate Coin Sweet Pudding Swampmellow + Cactuc Cream Magma Pudding Magma Bloom + Cactus Cream Mama’s Pudding Coral Milk + Banana + Cactus Cream Purple Pudding Spinip + Cactus Cream Pumpkin Pudding Pumpkin + Cactus Cream Sakura Pudding Cactus Cream + Sakura Pineapple Chocolate Pudding Pineapple + Chocolate Coin + Cactus Cream Tofu Pudding Tofu + Cactus Cream Banana Ice Cream Banana + Cactus Cream Strawberry Ice Cream Strawberry + Cactus Cream Ice Cream Recipe 1: Pineapple + Cactus Cream

Recipe 2: Almond + Cactus Cream

Soda Machine Recipes

Drink Recipe Apple Soda Fizz Crystal + Apple Swamp Soda Recipe 1: Fizz Crystal + Pumpkin

Recipe 2: Fizz Crystal + Spinip Cream Soda Fizz Crystal + Coral Milk Pumpkin Spice Soda Fizz Crystal + Cinna Bloom + Pumpkin Strawberry Soda Fizz Crystal + Strawberry Tropical Soda Fizz Crystal + Pineapple Pineapple Lava Soda Fizz Crystal + Pineapple + Magma Bloom Sakura Soda Fizz Crystal + Sakura Joke Soda Fizz Crystal + Tofu Sweet Soda Recipe 1: Fizz Crystal + Sugarkelp

Recipe 2: Fizz Crystal + Swampmallow

Recipe 3: Fizz Crystal + Candy Cloud Pochacco Energy Pop Fizz Crystal + Tofu + Spinip

Espresso Machine Recipes

Drink Ingredients Candied Banana Coffee Candlenut + Candy Cloud + Banana Candlenut Coffee Recipe 1: Candlenut + Banana

Recipe 2: Candlenut + Apple

Recipe 3: Candlenut + Tofu Chai Recipe 1: Candluenut + Cinna Bloom

Recipe 2: Candlenut + Magma Bloom Chocolate Chai Recipe 1: Candlenut + Magma Bloom + Chocolate Coin

Recipe 2: Candlenut + Cinna Bloom + Chocolate Coin Hot Cocoa Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Coral Milk Cappuccino Candlenut + Coral Milk Mocha Candlenut + Chocolate Coin Purple Candlenut + Spinip Pink Latte Candlenut + Strawberry Sweet Latte Recipe 1: Candlenut + Swampmallow

Recipe 2: Candlenut + Sugarkelp Spicy Pumpkin Latte Candlenut + Cinna Bloom + Pumpkin Toasted Almond Coffee Candlenut + Toasted Almond

Potion Maker Recipes

Drink Ingredients Swamp Swimming Speed Swampmellow + Glow Berry Deep Diving Potion Sugarkelp + Glow Berry Speedy Walking Tofu + Glow Berry Stamina Potion Apple + Glow Berry Thermal Potion Magma Bloom + Glow Berry Mundane Potion Recipe 1: Banana + Glow Berry

Recipe 2: Strawberry + Glow Berry

How to Bake in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To learn how to bake in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, players must increase their friendship level with Hello Kitty to at least level 2. Afterward, players will have access to the cooking area in the Hello Kitty Cafe and begin to create all these delicious recipes!

Considering so many baking recipes require flour, I recommend raising your friendship level with My Melody or claiming your daily free Flour bag from the Hello Kitty Cafe. Following these two methods will have you swimming in more flour than you know what to do with.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023