All Hello Kitty Island Adventure Cooking Recipes

One of the best parts about Hello Kitty Island Adventure is the ability to cook. With so many recipes in the game, keeping track of the recipes can be challenging! With this guide, you won’t have any more trouble in the kitchen as it will cover all cooking recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
All Cooking Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Below you will find all the cooking recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. We have separated the grid for you corresponding to the kitchen appliance. Use the table of contents to quickly jump to the appliance you’re looking for recipes for.
Table of Contents
- Oven Recipes
- Pizza Oven Recipes
- Dessert Maker Recipes
- Soda Machine Recipes
- Espresso Machine Recipes
- Potion Maker Recipes
- How to Bake
Oven Recipes
|Food
|Ingredients
|Cake
|Flour
|Cinnamon Bread
|Flour + Cinna Bloom
|Macaron
|Flour + Toasted Almonds
|Chocolate Balls
|Flour + Chocolate Coin
|Mama’s Apple Pie
|Flour + Apple
|Pineapple Stack Cake
|Flour + Pineapple
|Milk Bread
|Flour + Coral Milk
|Red Bow Apple Pie
|Flour + Magma Bloom + Apple
|Strawberry Shortcake
|Flour + Strawberry
|Sakura Cake
|Flour + Sakura
|Pastry
|Flour + Candy Cloud
|Tofu Bread
|Flour + Tofu
Pizza Oven Recipes
|Food
|Ingredients
|Dessert Pizza
|Recipe 1: Dough + Sugarkelp
Recipe 2: Dough + Candy Cloud
|Fruit Pizza
|Dough + Apple
|Alfredo Pizza
|Dough + Coral Milk
|Spinip Alfredo Pizza
|Dough + Coral Milk + Spinip
|Pumpkin Pizza
|Dough + Pumpkin
|Pineapple Pizza
|Dough + Pineapple
|Spicy Pizza
|Dough + Cinna Bloom
|Tofu Pizza
|Dough + Tofu
|Tasty Pizza
|Dough + Toasted Almonds
|Veggie Pizza
|Recipe 1: Dough + Spinip
Recipe 2: Dough + Pumpkin
|Ultimate Joke Pizza
|Dough + Pineapple + Tofu
Dessert Maker Recipes
|Food
|Ingredients
|Cinna Ice Cream
|Cinna Bloom + Cactus Cream
|Apple Ice Cream
|Apple + Cactus Cream
|Pudding
|Coral Milk + Cuctus Cream
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream + Chocolate Coin
|Sweet Pudding
|Swampmellow + Cactuc Cream
|Magma Pudding
|Magma Bloom + Cactus Cream
|Mama’s Pudding
|Coral Milk + Banana + Cactus Cream
|Purple Pudding
|Spinip + Cactus Cream
|Pumpkin Pudding
|Pumpkin + Cactus Cream
|Sakura Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Sakura
|Pineapple Chocolate Pudding
|Pineapple + Chocolate Coin + Cactus Cream
|Tofu Pudding
|Tofu + Cactus Cream
|Banana Ice Cream
|Banana + Cactus Cream
|Strawberry Ice Cream
|Strawberry + Cactus Cream
|Ice Cream
|Recipe 1: Pineapple + Cactus Cream
Recipe 2: Almond + Cactus Cream
Soda Machine Recipes
|Drink
|Recipe
|Apple Soda
|Fizz Crystal + Apple
|Swamp Soda
|Recipe 1: Fizz Crystal + Pumpkin
Recipe 2: Fizz Crystal + Spinip
|Cream Soda
|Fizz Crystal + Coral Milk
|Pumpkin Spice Soda
|Fizz Crystal + Cinna Bloom + Pumpkin
|Strawberry Soda
|Fizz Crystal + Strawberry
|Tropical Soda
|Fizz Crystal + Pineapple
|Pineapple Lava Soda
|Fizz Crystal + Pineapple + Magma Bloom
|Sakura Soda
|Fizz Crystal + Sakura
|Joke Soda
|Fizz Crystal + Tofu
|Sweet Soda
|Recipe 1: Fizz Crystal + Sugarkelp
Recipe 2: Fizz Crystal + Swampmallow
Recipe 3: Fizz Crystal + Candy Cloud
|Pochacco Energy Pop
|Fizz Crystal + Tofu + Spinip
Espresso Machine Recipes
|Drink
|Ingredients
|Candied Banana Coffee
|Candlenut + Candy Cloud + Banana
|Candlenut Coffee
|Recipe 1: Candlenut + Banana
Recipe 2: Candlenut + Apple
Recipe 3: Candlenut + Tofu
|Chai
|Recipe 1: Candluenut + Cinna Bloom
Recipe 2: Candlenut + Magma Bloom
|Chocolate Chai
|Recipe 1: Candlenut + Magma Bloom + Chocolate Coin
Recipe 2: Candlenut + Cinna Bloom + Chocolate Coin
|Hot Cocoa
|Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Coral Milk
|Cappuccino
|Candlenut + Coral Milk
|Mocha
|Candlenut + Chocolate Coin
|Purple
|Candlenut + Spinip
|Pink Latte
|Candlenut + Strawberry
|Sweet Latte
|Recipe 1: Candlenut + Swampmallow
Recipe 2: Candlenut + Sugarkelp
|Spicy Pumpkin Latte
|Candlenut + Cinna Bloom + Pumpkin
|Toasted Almond Coffee
|Candlenut + Toasted Almond
Potion Maker Recipes
|Drink
|Ingredients
|Swamp Swimming Speed
|Swampmellow + Glow Berry
|Deep Diving Potion
|Sugarkelp + Glow Berry
|Speedy Walking
|Tofu + Glow Berry
|Stamina Potion
|Apple + Glow Berry
|Thermal Potion
|Magma Bloom + Glow Berry
|Mundane Potion
|Recipe 1: Banana + Glow Berry
Recipe 2: Strawberry + Glow Berry
How to Bake in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
To learn how to bake in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, players must increase their friendship level with Hello Kitty to at least level 2. Afterward, players will have access to the cooking area in the Hello Kitty Cafe and begin to create all these delicious recipes!
Considering so many baking recipes require flour, I recommend raising your friendship level with My Melody or claiming your daily free Flour bag from the Hello Kitty Cafe. Following these two methods will have you swimming in more flour than you know what to do with.
- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023