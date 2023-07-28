How to Change Appearance in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has many features that you will want to use such as being able to change your character’s appearance. However, the process of doing so can take some time at first to work out if you don’t know where to go. This article will take you through how to change your appearance in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Where to Change Appearance in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

If you want to change your entire character’s appearance (i.e from a cat to a dog physique) then you can do so at any mirror. Changing appearance can be done via Tuxedosam’s shop easily. At the back of the shop is a mirror that you can go up to and tap the clothes hangar icon on the right of the screen. The shop is located just two houses across on the left of the central plaza, I recommend just heading there while reading.

When you enter the appearance menu, you can choose the options you had available at the start of the game. Whether you want to change eye shape, mouth, or more. Once you have finished your changes, tap on the “Accept” button with the checkmark. This will confirm and save your desired appearance changes — if you want to change outfits, tap the “Outfits” button.

How to Check Gathered Outfits Quickly in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You also have access to your general outfits at any time in the game. Tap on the brown bag icon at the top right of the screen and then select the T-shirt icon. From there you will be able to see all of your gathered outfits in one place. It should be noted that you can also buy new outfits/clothes from the counter in Tuxedosam’s Shop.

Now that you know you can use Mirrors to change your appearance in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, it’s time to put your fashion skills to the test!

